Why MCOCA Was Invoked In Tiger Shroff Firing Case

Mumbai Police have invoked the stringent MCOCA in the high-profile firing case targeting actor Tiger Shroff, leading to 11 arrests and the naming of a Lawrence Bishnoi associate as a wanted accused.

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Key Points The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the firing case involving actor Tiger Shroff.

Sections under MCOCA were added after obtaining approval from the competent authority, an official said on Tuesday.

The original FIR was registered on October 19, a day after the incident on October 18, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act.

Eleven people have been arrested in connection with the case so far.

Anil Pandit, an alleged associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been identified as a wanted accused.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case related to the firing on actor Tiger Shroff, an official said on Tuesday.

MCOCA Invoked In High-Profile Case

Sections under the Act were added after obtaining approval from the competent authority, the official said.

The original First Information Report (FIR) was registered on October 19, a day after the incident, under Sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant sections of the Arms Act at Juhu police station.

Following the formal sanction, Sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2) and 3(4) of MCOCA were added against all the accused, the official said. These sections define punishments for committing organized crime.

The Crime Branch has arrested 11 people in the case so far.

Three assailants on a motorcycle opened fire on Tiger Shroff's car in Juhu area on the evening of October 18. The actor escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were injured.

Anil Pandit, an alleged associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been named as a wanted accused in the case.