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Stringent MCOCA Applied In Tiger Shroff Firing Probe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 27, 2026 16:56 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how the Mumbai Police Crime Branch has invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the high-profile firing case targeting actor Tiger Shroff, leading to 11 arrests and implicating a gangster's associate.

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Key Points

  • Mumbai Police Crime Branch invoked MCOCA in the firing case involving actor Tiger Shroff on Tuesday.
  • Sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2), and 3(4) of MCOCA, defining punishments for organised crime, were added after formal sanction.
  • The original FIR was registered on October 19 under BNS and Arms Act sections.
  • Eleven individuals have been arrested in connection with the case so far.
  • Anil Pandit, an alleged associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, is named as a wanted accused.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case related to the firing on actor Tiger Shroff, an official said on Tuesday.

Sections under the Act were added after obtaining approval from the competent authority, the official said.

 

MCOCA Invoked In Tiger Shroff Firing Case

The original First Information Report (FIR) was registered on October 19, a day after the incident, under Sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant sections of the Arms Act at Juhu police station.

Following the formal sanction, Sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2) and 3(4) of MCOCA were added against all the accused, the official said. These sections define punishments for committing organized crime.

Investigation Progress And Accused

The Crime Branch has arrested 11 people in the case so far.

Three assailants on a motorcycle opened fire on Tiger Shroff's car in Juhu area on the evening of October 18. The actor escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were injured.

Anil Pandit, an alleged associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been named as a wanted accused in the case.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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