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MCOCA Chargesheet Filed Against Irani Gang Chief And Associates

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 01, 2026 13:41 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Delhi Police has filed a stringent MCOCA chargesheet against alleged Irani gang chief Nasir Hafiz Khan and his associates for their involvement in a multi-state crime syndicate, including robberies and cheating, highlighting a significant crackdown on organised crime.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police filed a chargesheet under MCOCA against alleged Irani gang chief Nasir Hafiz Khan alias Sameer and two associates.
  • The gang is accused of robberies, cheating, and other offences across several states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.
  • Khan has around 46 criminal cases registered against him, while his two associates have 10 and 22 previous criminal involvements, respectively.
  • The MCOCA case was registered in June following an investigation into a robbery of around Rs 18.84 lakh reported in October 2025.
  • Police investigations revealed an organised network allegedly involved in repeated criminal activities for financial gains, using fake identities and routing crime proceeds through multiple accounts.

Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against alleged Irani gang chief Nasir Hafiz Khan alias Sameer and two of his associates for their alleged involvement in robberies, cheating and other offences across several states.

Irani Gang's Alleged Operations Across States

The main chargesheet was filed before a special MCOCA court at Rouse Avenue against Khan, Ali Chunna alias Raja and Akbar Ali alias Kabir under Sections 3 and 4 of the Act, an official said on Sunday.

 

Police said the syndicate was allegedly operating across Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, with Khan having around 46 criminal cases registered against him. His two associates have 10 and 22 previous criminal involvements, respectively.

"The MCOCA case was registered at DBG Road police station in June following an investigation into a robbery of around Rs 18.84 lakh reported in October 2025," the officer said.

Police said scrutiny of the accused's criminal antecedents revealed an organised network allegedly involved in repeated criminal activities for financial gains.

Police examined bank accounts, property records, vehicle financing documents and financial transactions to establish the alleged money trail.

The syndicate allegedly routed proceeds of crime through multiple accounts and used them to purchase vehicles and pay loan instalments.

"Teams also examined the alleged use of fake identities and disposal of stolen jewellery through local channels. All three accused are currently in judicial custody. Further investigation is underway," the officer said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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