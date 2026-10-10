Police Thwart Suicide Bid By MCOCA Accused In Beed

Discover how alert police personnel in Beed, Maharashtra, foiled the suicide attempt of a 22-year-old MCOCA accused, Balaji Shinde, in a police lockup on Saturday.

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Key Points A 22-year-old MCOCA accused, Balaji Shinde, attempted suicide in a police lockup in Beed.

The incident occurred around 2.30 am on Saturday at Neknoor police station.

Shinde used blanket threads to create a noose in his suicide bid.

Alert police personnel promptly intervened, thwarting the attempt.

Shinde is currently stable and receiving medical treatment at Beed District Hospital.

A 22-year-old accused booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) tried to end his life in the police lockup by converting blanket threads into a noose in Maharashtra's Beed district, but alert police personnel foiled his attempt, officials said.

Police Intervention Saves Accused

The incident occurred inside the Neknoor police station in Beed tehsil around 2.30 am on Saturday and he was then taken to a hospital, they said.

The accused has been identified as Balaji Shinde, a resident of Mandava in Vashi tehsil of Dharashiv district.

Shinde was taken into custody in connection with a theft case involving a company and was subsequently booked under stringent MCOCA charges, the officials said.

Around 2.30 am, Shinde unravelled threads from the blanket provided to him, made a makeshift noose, and tightened it around his neck to hang himself. The suicide bid sparked sudden panic at the station during the early hours.

However, police staff acted promptly upon noticing the act, thwarted the attempt, and rushed Shinde to the Neknoor hospital, which referred him to the Beed District Hospital for advanced treatment.

He is currently undergoing medical treatment and is reported to be stable, the officials added.