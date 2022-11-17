News
MCD polls: 1,100 nominations rejected, Cong tally below 250 after scrutiny

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 17, 2022 00:44 IST
More than 1,100 nominations for the municipal election in Delhi have been rejected after scrutiny, according to data shared by official sources on Wednesday, with the Congress' tally going below 250, the total number of wards.

A total of 2,021 candidates filed their nomination papers for the December 4 polls on all the wards.

According to data shared by official sources, till 10 pm, the tally of valid number of nominations stood at 1,405 while 1,115 were rejected.

 

The rejection of these nominations have brought dow the effective number of valid nominations filed by candidates from the Congress too less than 250.

Till 10 pm, the tally of valid nominations for the Congress stood at 243 out of 405 nominations filed, and for the AAP and the BJP the corresponding figures were 255 (out of 728 total nominations) and 252 (out of 654), respectively, according to the data shared by official sources.

The status of 65 nominations were still pending, they said, adding the scrutiny of pending applications will be taken up by returning officers on Thursday.

Filing of nominations began on November 7, and the last date was November 14. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on November 16, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 19, official had said earlier.

Common ground of rejection of nomination papers included incomplete forms, missing affidavits, multiple nominations, non-submission of valid caste certificate and invalid form A/B, sources said.

Of the total candidates, Independent had the maximum share with 507, followed by AAP with 492 candidates, before scrutiny.

Among the other parties, 423 candidates had filed their papers for the BJP, 334 from the Congress, 149 from the Bahujan Samaj Party, 31 from JD(U), 20 from All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen, and nine from the Communist Party of India-Marxist till November 14.

This will be the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise.

The high-stakes poll will be held in the gap between the two phases of the Gujarat Assembly elections, scheduled for December 1 and 5.

