Delhi Police Investigate Hoax Bomb Threat Email To MCD Mayor

Delhi Police swiftly responded to a bomb threat email received by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Mayor, conducting thorough anti-sabotage checks across the national capital and declaring the premises safe after finding no suspicious objects.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police initiated action after the MCD Mayor's email received a bomb threat message.

Extensive anti-sabotage checks were conducted at the Mayor's office and surrounding areas by police teams.

No suspicious objects were found during the search, and the premises were declared safe.

Authorities believe the communication was a hoax aimed at creating panic, and technical analysis is underway to trace its origin.

Adequate security arrangements have been put in place, and personnel at the civic centre have been directed to remain vigilant.

Delhi Police on Thursday swung into action after the official email ID of Municipal Corporation of Delhi Mayor received a message claiming that blasts could take place at certain locations in the national capital and adjoining areas, an official said.

Police Respond To Bomb Threat Email

Police teams, along with the Bomb Disposal Squad and Dog Squad, immediately conducted extensive anti-sabotage checks. The entire building housing the Mayor's office, including common areas and parking spaces, was thoroughly searched as part of the security exercise.

"No suspicious object was found and the premises were declared safe," the official said. Adequate security arrangements have been put in place and personnel deployed at the civic centre have been directed to remain vigilant, he said. Technical analysis is being conducted to trace the origin of the email, he added. He said the communication appeared to be a hoax aimed at creating panic.