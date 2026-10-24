Multi-State Drug Racket: Telangana Precursor Unit Dismantled

Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Police have dismantled a crucial illegal chemical manufacturing facility in Telangana, responsible for supplying Mephedrone precursor materials, as part of a significant multi-state drug bust operation.

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Key Points Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Police busted an illegal chemical facility in Telangana on Saturday, which supplied Mephedrone precursor materials.

The operation is part of a multi-state investigation that previously uncovered MD manufacturing labs in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Authorities apprehended the prime chemical manufacturer, Ramesh Babu Sake, in Telangana on October 21, seizing 45 Kg of 2-Bromo-4-Methylpropiophenone valued at over Rs 27 lakh.

The overall investigation has led to the seizure of nearly 70 kgs of Mephedrone and 260 litres of precursor chemicals, with a total of 25 individuals arrested so far.

An illegal chemical manufacturing facility in Telangana that supplied crucial precursor materials for Mephedrone drug valued at Rs 27 lakh has been busted by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Police, an officer said on Saturday, adding that the manufacturer has been nabbed.

Multi-State Drug Network Uncovered

Addressing a news conference, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandip Doiphode detailed multi-state operations that have resulted in the seizure of massive quantities of narcotics and regulated chemicals so far.

MBVV Police intercepted two suspects in Nalasopara (East) in Palghar district on June 24, and recovered 112 grams of Mephedrone from their possession, he said.

During the investigation, the crime branch uncovered two clandestine MD manufacturing laboratories situated on agricultural lands in Sandhan village of Kutch District in Gujarat and Kosada Kala in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh.

Prior to the latest breakthrough, law enforcement had already seized nearly 70 kgs of Mephedrone, significant cash reserves, 260 litres of essential precursor chemicals, and specialised laboratory equipment.

Telangana Precursor Unit Raided

The investigation showed that these suspects were procuring 2-Bromo-4-Methylpropiophenone, a highly controlled chemical powder strictly regulated under the NDPS Act for the synthesis of Mephedrone, from an illicit production unit operating out of Telangana, according to MBVV Police.

Acting on this intelligence, a specialised team from MBVV crime branch unit-4 raided an industrial unit in the IDA Pashamylaram area of Patancheru in Sangareddy district of Telangana on October 21.

"With tactical support from the Patancheru Police under the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, authorities apprehended the prime chemical manufacturer, Ramesh Babu Sake, and successfully destroyed the clandestine facility," police said.

Police seized almost 45 Kg of 2-Bromo-4-Methylpropiophenone valued at over Rs 27 lakh, alongside raw chemical compounds and laboratory apparatus.

With the latest operation, the total number of arrested individuals has reached 25, including drug manufacturers, precursor chemical suppliers, smugglers, peddlers, and financial handlers, police added.