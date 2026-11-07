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How An MBBS Student Lost Rs 12 Lakh In A Rigged Online Ludo Game

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 07, 2026 20:34 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A final-year MBBS student in Nagpur was defrauded of Rs 12.33 lakh in an online Ludo game scam, highlighting the growing risks of deceptive online gaming platforms promising high returns.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • An MBBS student in Nagpur lost Rs 12.33 lakh to an online Ludo game scam.
  • The student was enticed by an app named 'Try Players' that promised high returns through gameplay.
  • After initial small profits, he invested over Rs 12 lakh through various UPI IDs and bank accounts.
  • He then experienced continuous losses and discovered the game was rigged when he contacted the app's helpline.
  • Police have registered a case under the Information Technology Act against the fraudsters.

An MBBS student lost Rs 12.33 lakh in an online Ludo game that promised high returns through gameplay, a police official said on Saturday.

Student Falls Prey To Online Gaming Fraud

The 23-year-old final-year student of the Government Medical College had come across an advertisement for a Ludo app named 'Try Players' while watching YouTube videos, he added.

 

"The app promised users money through gameplay. Initially, the student made small profits. This encouraged him to invest more money. He transferred Rs 12,33,184 in all through different UPI IDs and bank accounts," the official said.

"However, he then started suffering continuous losses. When he contacted the app's helpline, he realised that the game was rigged. The fraudsters later blocked him," the official said.

A case was registered against the holders of two mobile numbers under Information Technology Act, and efforts are on to nab them, he added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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online ludo scamgaming fraudmbbs student dupedcyber crime nagpurinformation technology act

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