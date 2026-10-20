Home  » News » Fourth-Year MBBS Student Found Dead In Muzaffarnagar Hostel

Fourth-Year MBBS Student Found Dead In Muzaffarnagar Hostel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 20, 2026 10:27 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

A tragic incident has unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, where a fourth-year MBBS student was found dead by suicide in her hostel room, prompting a police investigation into the unexplained circumstances.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 24-year-old fourth-year MBBS student allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room in Muzaffarnagar, police said on Tuesday.
  • Shagun Saini, a resident of Kaithal in Haryana, was found hanging in her hostel room on Monday evening.
  • Police rushed to the spot, broke open the door, and found the student's body.
  • The body was sent for postmortem examination, and an investigation is underway.
  • No suicide note was recovered, and the reason behind the alleged suicide has not yet been ascertained.

A 24-year-old fourth-year MBBS student allegedly died by suicide after hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her hostel room at a medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Tuesday.

Shagun Saini, a resident of Kaithal in Haryana, was found hanging in her hostel room at Muzaffarnagar Medical College in Begrajpur under the Mansurpur police station area on Monday evening.

 

Investigation Underway

Superintendent of Police (City) Amrit Jain told reporters that police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident.

The police broke open the door of the room and found the student's body hanging from the ceiling fan. The body was sent for postmortem examination, and an investigation is underway, he said.

The student's family has been informed about the incident.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, and the reason behind the alleged suicide has not yet been ascertained, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

mbbs student suicidemuzaffarnagar medical collegehostel deathuttar pradesh police investigationshagun saini

More From Rediff

'70% Of Stars Have Paid Bishnoi'

'70% Of Stars Have Paid Bishnoi'
'There Is Lack Of Clarity And Openness In Census'

'There Is Lack Of Clarity And Openness In Census'
How India And China Nearly Avoided 1962 War

How India And China Nearly Avoided 1962 War

Related Stories

Nursing Student Ends Life In Gujarat Hostel

Nursing Student Ends Life In Gujarat Hostel

Web Stories

8 Of The World's Quietest Countries

8 Of The World's Quietest Countries
6 Fascinating Facts About Ravana You May Not Know

6 Fascinating Facts About Ravana You May Not Know
6 Places To Watch Ravana Dahan

6 Places To Watch Ravana Dahan