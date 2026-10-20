Fourth-Year MBBS Student Found Dead In Muzaffarnagar Hostel

A tragic incident has unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, where a fourth-year MBBS student was found dead by suicide in her hostel room, prompting a police investigation into the unexplained circumstances.

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Key Points A 24-year-old fourth-year MBBS student allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room in Muzaffarnagar, police said on Tuesday.

Shagun Saini, a resident of Kaithal in Haryana, was found hanging in her hostel room on Monday evening.

Police rushed to the spot, broke open the door, and found the student's body.

The body was sent for postmortem examination, and an investigation is underway.

No suicide note was recovered, and the reason behind the alleged suicide has not yet been ascertained.

A 24-year-old fourth-year MBBS student allegedly died by suicide after hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her hostel room at a medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Tuesday.

Shagun Saini, a resident of Kaithal in Haryana, was found hanging in her hostel room at Muzaffarnagar Medical College in Begrajpur under the Mansurpur police station area on Monday evening.

Investigation Underway

Superintendent of Police (City) Amrit Jain told reporters that police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident.

The police broke open the door of the room and found the student's body hanging from the ceiling fan. The body was sent for postmortem examination, and an investigation is underway, he said.

The student's family has been informed about the incident.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, and the reason behind the alleged suicide has not yet been ascertained, police said.