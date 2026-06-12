MBBS student faces probe over remarks at comedy show

Mumbai's KEM Hospital has launched a formal inquiry into an MBBS student's controversial remarks about male cadavers made during a stand-up comedy show, sparking widespread outrage and prompting action from civic authorities and cyber police.

IMAGE: Sejal Pawar. Photograph: YouTube

Key Points KEM Hospital has formed a two-member committee to investigate MBBS student Sejal Pawar's controversial remarks about male cadavers made during a stand-up comedy show.

Hospital Dean Dr Harish M Pathak stated the comments were 'highly unacceptable' and disrespectful to body donors, with the probe panel expected to submit its report shortly.

The Maharashtra Cyber police have registered a case against stand-up comedian Pranit More, web developer Himanshu Jangra, and others for allegedly disseminating 'obscene and objectionable' content.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde asserted that vulgarity and hateful comments in the name of entertainment would not be tolerated, supporting strict action against insensitive content.

KEM MARD, while condemning the remarks, also criticised the subsequent personal vilification and online abuse directed at the student, advocating for respectful and balanced discourse.

Mumbai's civic-run KEM Hospital on Friday said it has formed a two-member committee to probe into the controversial remarks made by its undergraduate MBBS student Sejal Pawar regarding male cadavers during stand-up comedian Pranit More's show.

Hospital Dean Dr Harish M Pathak said the comments were unacceptable, while Mumbai mayor Ritu Tawde asserted that vulgarity and hateful comments in the name of entertainment would not be tolerated.

Probe Committee Formed

The probe panel is expected to submit its report in the next couple of days, KEM Hospital said after the Maharashtra Cyber police registered a case against More, web developer Himanshu Jangra and others for allegedly disseminating 'obscene and objectionable' content on social media.

More and Jangra are at the centre of a controversy over remarks made during a comedy show in Gurugram, Haryana, that allegedly glorified coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman.

Another clip from the same show featured Pawar making derogatory comments regarding medical cadavers and deceased male bodies used for educational purposes, which authorities flagged as highly disrespectful to the dignity of the deceased.

She later apologised for the crass comments.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the KEM Hospital management initiated an inquiry after the MBBS student's remarks on male cadavers sparked widespread outrage on social media.

The inquiry committee comprises Dr Anita Chalak, Warden of the Undergraduate Hostel and Head of the Biochemistry Department, and Dr Shraddha More, Assistant Professor in Medicine, who also handles KEM Hospital's social media activities.

Hospital's Stance and MARD's Statement

On Friday, KEM Hospital Dean Pathak said the civic-run medical facility had received information about a video being widely circulated on social media in which one of its students (Pawar) was seen making objectionable comments about male corpses.

"This (remarks) is highly unacceptable. We are highly sensitive about respecting the dead, especially when someone donates their body for medical education with a lot of emotions," he added.

Pathak said after the two-member committee submits its report, appropriate action will follow. The panel is examining the matter in light of the National Medical Commission's existing social media guidelines.

Meanwhile, the KEM Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), which represents resident doctors and postgraduate trainees, in a statement said the individual involved in the present controversy is an MBBS undergraduate student and not a member of KEM MARD.

"Nevertheless, as members of the KEM medical fraternity we believe it is important to address the concerns arising from this incident. KEM MARD upholds the highest standards of professionalism, ethical conduct, and respect for body donors, whose selfless contribution is invaluable to medical education. The remarks made by the student were inappropriate, do not reflect the values expected o medical professionals, and have understandably caused hurt and concern," stated the association.

The statement further said that while accountability for one's words is essential, the student has publicly expressed regret and issued an apology.

Further, it said that KEM MARD does not endorse the remarks made.

However, the association believes that the subsequent personal vilification, online abuse, and targeted harassment are neither constructive nor proportionate.

"Public discourse should remain fair, responsible, and focused on the incident itself, without extending to unrelated issues such as the student's admission through the reservation quota. As members of the medical fraternity, we support accountability, reflection and learning while ensuring that discussions remain respectful, balanced, and humane," added the statement.

Mayor's Condemnation and Call for Action

Mumbai mayor Tawde asserted that vulgarity and hateful comments in the name of entertainment would not be tolerated and referred to the probe ordered against Pawar by the KEM administration.

In a release, the Mayor insisted strict action will be taken in the matter involving Pawar, a medical student at KEM Hospital.

The Maharashtra Cyber has already registered a case over the viral clips and the civic administration fully supported legal action against content that was insensitive, obscene or socially harmful, Tawde maintained.

The Mayor asserted freedom of expression was an important democratic value, but it could not be used as a shield for remarks that demean women, promote obscenity or show insensitivity towards sensitive subjects.

She urged artists, digital content creators and social media influencers to exercise social responsibility and maintain ethical standards while creating content, adding citizens should also oppose material that encourages hatred, obscenity or misogynistic attitudes.

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray corporator Kishori Pednekar, who is Leader of Opposition in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), staged a protest on the issue at KEM Hospital earlier in the day.

During a meeting with the hospital administration, Pednekar demanded the MBBS student's suspension and registration of a police case against her.

The former Mayor said the administration should ask the cyber cell to block the video carrying her objectionable remarks on social media platforms.