Mayawati reappoints nephew Akash Anand as BSP national convenor

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has reinstated her nephew Akash Anand as the party's national convenor, signaling a significant leadership development within the BSP and Indian political landscape.

IMAGE: File photograph of Mayawati and Akash Anand. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mayawati has reappointed Akash Anand as the Bahujan Samaj Party's national convenor.

This decision reverses his previous removal from the post in September, which was the third such instance.

Mayawati stated the reappointment was made in the interest of the party and the movement.

The decision followed Akash Anand's expressed desire to return and consideration of party members' views.

Mayawati hopes for smooth party functioning and no further organizational changes, linking it to Anand's conduct and his father-in-law's retirement.

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Monday announced the reappointment of Akash Anand as the party's national convenor, saying the decision was taken in the interest of the party and the movement.

"After considerable thought, the party has decided, in the interest of the party and the movement, to once again appoint Akash Anand as the BSP's national convenor and give him an opportunity to work in the party again," Mayawati said in a post on X.

Akash Anand's Previous Removals And Reinstatement

On September 10, she had announced the ouster of Anand, setting him "completely free" from BSP. On September 3, she had removed him from the crucial post of national convenor of the party.

Mayawati had said Akash prioritised his family and personal interests over the party.

This was the third time that the BSP chief had "removed" her nephew from the party.

Mayawati's Vision For BSP's Future

In the long X post, she expressed hope that following the retirement of Akash Anand's father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, from politics, the party would now "function properly and smoothly" and there would be "no need for repeated changes" in its organisation.

"However, much of this will also depend on Akash Anand," she said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also talked about upcoming state assembly polls, saying enthusiastic and vigorous preparations were being made together with all sections of society.

"It is not just my personal family but the entire 'Bahujan Samaj' that is my vast family, and their welfare and well-being are paramount for me and will always remain so," she said.

"Keeping this in mind, and especially to maintain discipline within the party, I have taken several strict decisions in the past few days, and in this regard, my own brothers, sisters, and their family members have never been exceptions, which is well-known to the world," she added.

Reasons Behind Akash Anand's Return

Mayawati said the decision was taken after considering Akash Anand's recent expression of his desire to return to the party and the views of party members and his family.

She wished her nephew a bright political future and extended blessings to him, his younger brother Ishan Anand and his father Anand Kumar.

After Anand was ousted from the party, several political observers speculated this could be a temporary move to project to voters that BSP does not favour nepotism.

Mayawati noted in the X post, "While Anand's personality has largely been appropriate within the party, there have been some reasons concerning him in recent days due to which necessary changes in the party organisation had to be made several times, and ultimately, Anand's father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, was also compelled to retire from politics."

"Since then, people have been observing quite a few changes in Anand's personality, work style, and so on, a special proof of which is a post he recently made on social media 'X' regarding his return to the party, which has also generated considerable discussion," she added.

Party Consensus On Anand's Reappointment

Mayawati said most people in the party say that, accepting Anand's request, he should be given the opportunity to resume work in the party along with his previously assigned responsibilities, for which his father (Anand Kumar), as well as his younger brother Ishaan Anand, have also expressed their consent.

"In fact, Ishaan Anand has demonstrated his missionary spirit by stating that, without holding any position, whatever work is assigned to him under the guidance of Hon'ble Behanji (Mayawati herself) in the party, he will certainly carry it out with complete honesty and devotion," she said in the post.