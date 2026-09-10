Mayawati expels nephew Akash Anand from BSP

BSP chief Mayawati has decisively removed her nephew Akash Anand from the party, asserting that his family interests were overshadowing his commitment to the Bahujan Samaj Party's core principles and future electoral goals in Uttar Pradesh.

IMAGE: File photograph of Mayawati and Akash Anand. Photograph: ANI

Key Points BSP chief Mayawati has completely freed her nephew Akash Anand from the party, citing his divided loyalties between family and party interests.

The decision follows the retirement of Anand's father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, from politics, a move Mayawati had linked to Anand's future responsibilities.

Mayawati criticised Anand for not reposting her X post about Siddharth's retirement, viewing it as a sign of prioritising family over the BSP movement.

The party's Ambedkarite tradition emphasises sacrifice and keeping personal interests separate from the movement, a principle Mayawati highlighted.

This internal party shake-up occurs as the BSP gears up for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, aiming for a fifth term in power.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday said her nephew Akash Anand has been "completely freed" from the party, shortly after his father-in-law and former Rajya Sabha member Ashok Siddharth announced his retirement from politics.

She questioned whether Anand, whose personal and family interests she said appeared to outweigh his political career and the party's interests, could effectively work for the BSP while remaining "double-minded".

Mayawati said Anand's failure to repost her earlier X post showed his greater attachment to family ties than the BSP and its movement.

Mayawati's Stance On Akash Anand's Party Role

"Therefore, the people in the party feel that just as he was relieved of all the important responsibilities of the post of national coordinator on September 3, 2026, he should now also be completely freed from the party from today. Therefore, if Akash Anand wants to remain independent in the party, he is free to do so; that is, he has now been completely freed from the party," Mayawati posted on X.

Mayawati also described Siddharth's decision as a "correct step" taken late and said his retirement had been sought by the party in the larger interest of the Bahujan Samaj Party, its movement and Anand.

"Today, the announcement by Ashok Siddharth to retire from politics is a correct step, though taken very late," Mayawati said.

Earlier, former Rajya Sabha member Ashok Siddharth announced his retirement from politics and social life, after BSP chief Mayawati linked his retirement to any future reinstatement of responsibilities to her nephew and his son-in-law Akash Anand.

In an emotional post on X, Siddharth said he was retiring from political and social life "right now", adding that if he ever had to give his life for Mayawati, it would be a matter of pride for him.

Siddharth's Retirement And Its Implications

Mayawati further said that had Siddharth taken the decision earlier, the BSP, the Bahujan community and movement, as well as Anand, would not have had to face "continuous adverse circumstances".

She said she had been "compelled to take tough decisions" involving Siddharth amid preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, particularly as the party aimed to return to power in the state for a fifth time.

She said the BSP's Ambedkarite political tradition was based on sacrifice, struggle and keeping personal and family interests away from the movement and that all party workers should rise above personal ambitions and the desire for positions.

Mayawati also questioned Siddharth's intentions, saying his "announcement should have come immediately after her call for him to retire."

"If Ashok Siddharth had even a little genuine concern for the bright future of his son-in-law Akash Anand and the larger interests of the BSP and its Ambedkarite Bahujan movement, he would have announced his retirement without delay," she said.

She alleged that the delay showed that Siddharth's ambitions and intentions had not changed completely.

Akash Anand's Loyalty Questioned By BSP Chief

Mayawati also slammed Anand for not reposting her earlier X post linking his future responsibilities in the party to his father-in-law's retirement.

She said Anand had earlier reposted posts from her social media account "to demonstrate his loyalty," but had not done so in this case despite the post being in his own interest.

Mayawati said this indicated that both Siddharth and Anand were more attached to personal and family interests than to the success of the party and its movement.

She questioned whether Anand could effectively serve the BSP while remaining caught between his family ties and the interests of the party.

"If Akash Anand is less concerned about the real interests of the party and the movement and his own political career, and more attached to family relationships, then it is natural to ask how he can work for the good of the BSP and the movement while remaining double-minded," she said.

BSP's Focus On 2027 Uttar Pradesh Elections

Mayawati then announced that Anand had been completely freed from the BSP.

The development came a week after the BSP removed Anand as its national coordinator at a national-level meeting of party office-bearers in Lucknow on September 3.

Mayawati had then said he needed greater political maturity and would not be given major organisational responsibilities for the time being.

On Wednesday, Mayawati had said the BSP would consider restoring Anand's responsibilities only if Siddharth completely retired from politics.

Siddharth, who was expelled from the BSP on August 2 over alleged repeated indiscipline and anti-party activities, announced his retirement on Thursday.

In his announcement, Siddharth said Mayawati's wishes were more important to him than anything else and that he had remained committed to the BSP's mission for 35 years.

Mayawati on Thursday also urged BSP workers to "remain focused on the party's objective of returning to power in Uttar Pradesh."

She called on party workers to confront political opponents and work with full commitment towards establishing the BSP's "iron rule" in the state based on law and order and development, with the principle of "Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay" (welfare and happiness of all) as the overarching goal.