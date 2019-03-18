'Don't create confusion': Mayawati, Akhilesh snub Congress over 7-seat offer

March 18, 2019 15:00 IST

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday advised the Congress to refrain from spreading confusion by leaving seven Lok Sabha seats for the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

In a series of tweets, Mayawati said the Congress is free to field its candidates in all the 80 parliamentary constituencies of the state.

Mayawati made it amply clear that her party will not enter into any alliance with the Congress.

She also said that the SP-BSP-RLD alliance is capable enough of defeating the BJP on its own.

Retweeting Mayawati's tweet, Yadav said," the SP-BSP- RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh is capable of defeating BJP. Congress should not create any confusion."

The Congress on Sunday said it would leave more than a dozen Lok Sabha seats for other parties, including seven for the SP, BSP and RLD alliance in the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from this, the grand old party also said that it will leave two seats for the Apna Dal, and entered into an electoral agreement with the lesser known Jan Adhikar Party.

The SP and the BSP had forged an alliance on 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

As per the deal, the SP will contest 37 Lok Sabha seats in UP and the BSP 38, leaving three for the Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal and two for Sonia Gandhi (Rae Bareli) and Rahul Gandhi (Amethi).