Mathura mosque dispute: Court asks revenue dept to file status report

A court in Mathura has asked the Uttar Pradesh revenue department to file a status report in connection with an ongoing dispute involving the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and the Shahi Idgah mosque.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The fast-track court of the civil judge (senior division) has posted the matter to April 17 for further hearing.

On December 22 last year, the court had asked the revenue department to file a status report in the matter but the operation of the order was suspended due to opposition from the respondent.

According to the petitioners' counsel, Shailesh Dubey, the court on Wednesday was to hear a plea filed by Hindu Sena national president Vishnu Gupta and Surjeet Singh Yadav on December 4 last year.

After hearing the arguments of the petitioners' counsel, the court asked the revenue department to file a status report on the disputed land measuring 13.37 acres and fixed the matter for further hearing on April 17.

The current suit is one of the many pleas demanding the removal of the 17th-century Shahi Idgah mosque from the Katra Keshav Dev temple complex, claiming that the mosque has been built on the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

The 'compromise' between Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and Shahi Masjid Idgah made in 1968 was also challenged in the suit, according to lawyers.