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Mathura Man Murdered By Brothers Over Alleged Elopement

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 21, 2026 09:12 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A tragic incident in Mathura saw a 32-year-old man allegedly shot dead by two brothers, with police investigating an alleged past affair as the primary motive behind the shocking crime.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Avnish Kumar, 32, was allegedly shot dead in Mathura by two brothers.
  • The incident occurred as he was returning to his village after a wrestling match.
  • The accused, Satyendra and Dheeraj, allegedly intercepted his motorcycle and shot him.
  • The primary motive is an alleged relationship between Avnish and Satyendra's wife, who reportedly eloped four years ago.
  • Police have sent the body for postmortem and are conducting an investigation.

A 32-year-old man was allegedly shot dead in Mathura by two brothers while he was returning to his village after watching a wrestling match, officials said on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Avnish Kumar, was heading home in Bajna after the match when the two accused, Satyendra and Dheeraj, allegedly intercepted his motorcycle and shot him late Sunday night, Circle Officer (Mant) Amarnath Yadav said.

 

Motive Behind The Alleged Murder

According to allegations, Avnish was in a relationship with Satyendra's wife. She allegedly eloped with Avnish four years ago, leaving her two children behind.

The woman's family later came to know about the relationship and allegedly made efforts to bring her back, but she refused, police said.

Satyapal Singh, the brother of the deceased, informed the police about the incident at around 7.15 pm.

The body has been sent for postmortem, CO Yadav said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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