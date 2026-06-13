Corrupt Mathura Police Officer Held For Extortion, Using History-Sheeters

A police sub-inspector in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested for allegedly orchestrating an illegal extortion racket involving local shopkeepers and history-sheeters, sparking a departmental inquiry into police corruption.

Key Points A police sub-inspector in Mathura, Shashank Kaushik, was arrested for alleged illegal extortion and running an unauthorised parking operation.

Kaushik is accused of using two history-sheeters, Rohtash alias Vishal and Chhotu Solanki, to collect "protection money" from local shopkeepers.

Complaints from roadside vendors led to an inquiry confirming the allegations, revealing the SI brought the history-sheeters from his previous posting in Aligarh.

An FIR has been registered against Kaushik and the absconding history-sheeters under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Prevention of Corruption Act.

Senior police officials have vowed zero tolerance for corruption within the department, emphasising strict action against those damaging the force's image.

A police sub-inspector posted as in-charge of a police outpost in Mathura has been arrested for allegedly carrying out illegal extortion from local shopkeepers and running an unauthorised parking operation through history-sheeters, officials said on Saturday.

Mathura Police Officer Accused Of Extortion

The accused officer, identified as Sub-Inspector Shashank Kaushik, was also subjected to a departmental inquiry, while two history-sheeters allegedly involved in the extortion were declared absconders with a reward of Rs 25,000 each, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said.

According to the SSP, complaints were received from roadside vendors and local shopkeepers in the Jaint police station area alleging that two men were collecting Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per month as "protection money" from them.

Investigation Reveals SI's Involvement

A probe conducted by Circle Officer (Sadar) Peetam Pal Singh confirmed the allegations, the SSP said.

The inquiry revealed that Kaushik, who had recently been transferred from Iglas in Aligarh, allegedly brought two history-sheeters -- Rohtash alias Vishal and Chhotu Solanki -- from his previous posting area, to collect money on his behalf.

Following the findings, an FIR was registered at Jaint police station against Kaushik and the two accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The police arrested Kaushik, while the two history-sheeters fled after learning about his arrest. Teams have been formed to trace them, officials said.

The SSP said both accused have several criminal cases registered against them at Iglas police station and their criminal records have already been opened.

"Corruption of any kind will not be tolerated in the department. Under the policy of zero tolerance, strict action will be taken against any police official or employee who damages the image of the force," Kumar said.

Kaushik had been posted as the outpost in-charge on June 3, after serving earlier in Aligarh district's Iglas police station, the SSP added.