3 feared trapped as massive landslide buries house in Pune

Heavy rainfall in Pune district has triggered a devastating landslide in Maval tehsil, leaving three family members feared trapped and prompting extensive rescue operations by NDRF and local authorities.

IMAGE: A massive landslide struck a house in Patan village of Maval taluka of Maharashtra's Pune district. Photograph: ANI/X

Key Points A landslide in Maval tehsil, Pune district, has trapped three family members in their buried house.

Heavy rainfall is responsible for multiple landslides and widespread waterlogging across the region.

The National Disaster Response Force and local police are actively conducting rescue operations.

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway has been partially closed due to the landslide and waterlogging, affecting traffic.

An NDRF team successfully rescued 37 passengers from a private bus stranded by waterlogging near Ghorawadi railway station.

Three members of a family were feared trapped after their house was buried in a landslide in Maharashtra's Pune district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at Patan village in Maval tehsil, they said, adding that a rescue operation was underway.

Rescue Efforts Amidst Heavy Rains

"Due to heavy rainfall, three landslides occurred in a remote village in Maval. In one of the incidents, a house was buried under the debris. It is suspected that three persons were inside the house when the landslide occurred in the early hours of Monday," Deputy Superintendent of Police-Lonavala division, Gajanan Tompe said.

The National Disaster Response Force, police and local teams were carrying out the rescue operation, he said.

In a related development, an NDRF team rescued 37 passengers stranded in a private bus after waterlogging near Ghorawadi railway station in Maval tehsil, another official said.

Meanwhile, a lane was opened on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, which was shut due to the landslide, for the traffic heading to Pune, according to the highway police.

"The carriageway from Pune to Mumbai remains shut for vehicular movement. The old Pune-Mumbai Highway is also closed due to waterlogging at several stretches," Superintendent of Police-Highway Shivaji Pawar said.