Massive flash flood sweeps through Nepal border, 4 dead

A devastating flash flood, originating from the Tibetan side of the Bhote Koshi River, has swept through central Nepal, claiming four lives, causing widespread destruction to settlements, and severely impacting numerous hydropower projects.

IMAGE: An aerial view of the houses partially submerged in mud-laden flash flood following an outburst in the Bhotekoshi River, in Rasuwa on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points A massive flash flood, believed to have originated from the Tibetan side of the Bhote Koshi River, has killed four people in central Nepal.

The flood caused extensive damage to settlements along the river, particularly in Timure and Syafrubesi in Rasuwa district, and swept away vehicles and goods.

At least 13 hydropower projects, both operational and under construction, with a total capacity of 354 MW, have been damaged in Nuwakot and Rasuwa districts.

The exact cause of the flood is under investigation, with officials considering possibilities such as heavy rainfall, an avalanche, or a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) on the Tibetan side.

Search and rescue operations are underway with the mobilisation of Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, and Nepal Police personnel, including helicopters, drones, and sniper dogs.

A sudden, massive flood swept through two central Nepal districts bordering Tibet killing four people, causing extensive devastation at settlements along the river and damaging at least a dozen hydropower projects early Wednesday.

The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am coming from the Tibet side affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet and Nuwakot district, southwest of Kathmandu, officials said.

The flooding was not caused by local rains in Rasuwa but possibly because of the heavy rainfall or avalanche on the Tibetan side, they said, but the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.

Widespread Destruction and High Alert

Multiple downstream districts, including Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading and Chitawan, have been placed on high alert even as officials started search and rescue operations with the help of Nepal Army in the affected areas.

The sudden rise in water caused widespread destruction in Timure in Rasuwa district and the nearby Syafrubesi area, with vehicles, goods and other property washed away, the Nepal Army said in a statement.

The most affected is Rasuwa, about 125 kms northeast of Kathmandu, situated near the Tibet border.

The bodies of three men and a woman were recovered from Bidur Municipality of Nuwakot district after the flash flood, Senior Superintendent of Police and spokesperson at Bagmati Province Police Office told PTI.

Their bodies were found lying near the Trishuli river soon after the flood, he said.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRM) of Nepal, in a statement, called people residing near river banks of Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Chitawan and Gorkha to remain on high alert and take safety measures until further notice.

Investigation into Flood Cause

According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, Wednesday's flooding was not caused by rainfall in Rasuwa.

The flooding did not appear to have been caused by heavy rainfall in Rasuwa itself, according to Dinkar Kayastha, information officer at the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.

It might have been caused by either formation of a new glacier or bursting of the old one, he added.

"We are still studying the matter, so the real cause is not yet known," he said and maintained that the risk of the flood from the Tibetan side has not yet vanished, so 'we need to be cautious'.

Investigations are under way to determine the cause of the sudden surge, with officials examining whether it was triggered by a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) or another factor, The Himalayan Times said.

Rasuwa Assistant Chief District Officer Dhruva Prasad Adhikari said the scale of the flooding was unusually large and that the two settlements had suffered significant damage.

Rasuwa Chief Customs Officer Rajendra Dhungana said numerous vehicles and goods kept at the customs premises were swept away.

A recently constructed bridge was also destroyed. This is a place which regulates Nepal's trade traffic connecting Tibet, China.

Impact on Hydropower and Rescue Efforts

The flash flood damaged in-operation eight hydropower projects with a total capacity of 354 MW and five under construction projects located in Nuwakot and Rasuwa districts, according to a statement by Independent Power Producers' Association Nepal (IPPAN).

The major in-operation hydropower projects damaged by the floods include Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Project (111 MW), Sanjen Khola Hydropower Project (78 MW) and Upper Trishuli 3A (60 MW).

The Kathmandu Post quoted Chameli Gurung, deputy chair of Uttargaya Rural Municipality, who said around a dozen settlements, including Syaphrubesi, Betrawati, Mailung, Salletar, Shantibazar, Pairebesi, Khalti Basti, Sole, Trishuli and Battar, had been affected.

Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police personnel were mobilised in the affected areas to carry out rescue and relief works after an emergency meeting chaired by Prime Minister Balendra Shah to assess the situation.

Nepal Army mobilised 12 helicopters to conduct search and rescue operations after the flash flood.

Six people were rescued from Syafrubesi, two from Mailung, and four from Dhunche, all in Rasuwa district, according to a Nepal Army statement.

The Nepal Army has also established a treatment centre at the Military Training Centre No 1 in Trishuli, where medical personnel from Nepal Army are providing emergency medical treatment to the affected people, the statement said.

An Army helicopter (MI17) equipped with an Emergency Medical Rescue Team was also mobilised towards the district hospital in Trishuli, it added.

A local media report quoted spokesperson for Nepal Police Abi Narayan Kafle, who said the Area Police Office in Timure, the police post in Syaphrubesi and the police post at Rasuwagadhi had also been damaged.

Four Armed Police Force (Paramilitary) personnel have gone missing from Rasuwa after the flash flood, said Netra Bahadur Karki, Armed Police Force spokesperson.

A team of 16 health personnel, including five doctors, have been dispatched to the affected area in Rasuwa for medical treatment of those injured.

The devastating flood has swept away a bridge in Gajuri of Dhading district.

Five drones have been mobilized to help rescue and relief works.

Three sniper dogs too have been dispatched to the affected area for locating the missing persons.

Last year too, two catastrophic floods hit Bhotekoshi, wreaking havoc in Rasuwa killing at least 10 people.