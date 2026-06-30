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Massive fire breaks out at Bengal's Haldia refinery, 10 injured

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje June 30, 2026 10:20 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A major fire at a naphtha pipeline in Haldia, West Bengal, has resulted in over 10 injuries and severe disruption to railway services.

Oil refinery fire

IMAGE: A major fire breaks out at a naphtha-carrying pipeline in Haldia refinery in West Bengal. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points

  • A major fire erupted at a naphtha-carrying pipeline in Haldia refinery, West Bengal, in the early hours of Tuesday.
  • Over 10 people sustained injuries, with two reported to be in critical condition after being shifted to Tamluk Medical College and Hospital.
  • The blaze quickly spread to Chiranjibpur in Haldia Municipality, engulfing several houses, and firefighting operations are ongoing with 12 fire trucks deployed.
  • The incident also caused damage to overhead railway equipment near the site, leading to disruptions in train services.
  • An official investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the fire.

More than 10 people were injured after a major fire broke out at a naphtha-carrying pipeline of Haldia refinery in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

The fire was first spotted around 2.45 am, they said, adding that it quickly spread to Chiranjibpur in ward 13 of Haldia Municipality, engulfing several houses.

Impact And Ongoing Operations

Twelve fire trucks were deployed, and firefighting operations are still underway, officials said.

The injured were rescued and taken to Haldia Sub-Divisional Hospital. Five of them were later shifted to Tamluk Medical College and Hospital, where two were reported to be in critical condition, a police officer said. 

"The area has been secured, and firefighting operations are continuing. The exact cause of the incident will be known only after a detailed investigation," he said. The blaze also damaged overhead railway equipment near the site, disrupting train services, officials said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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haldia refinery firenaphtha pipelinewest bengal fireindustrial accidenttrain disruption

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