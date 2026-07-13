Massive fire at Bangkok eatery after stage circuit breaker explodes, 27 dead

A tragic fire at a Bangkok eatery, reportedly sparked by a stage circuit breaker explosion, has claimed the lives of 27 people and left 63 injured, with officials attributing most fatalities to smoke inhalation.

IMAGE: A person runs as flames rise at an eatery in Bangkok, Thailand, in this screengrab taken from a social media video released July 13, 2026. Photograph: Facebook via Reuters

Key Points A fire at the Na Ladprao eatery in Bangkok's Chatuchak district killed 27 people and injured 63 others in the early hours of Monday.

The blaze, which firefighters controlled in about 30 minutes, was reportedly caused by a stage circuit breaker explosion, leading to a power blackout.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed that the majority of the deaths were due to smoke inhalation from rapidly burning ceiling decorations.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt noted that despite having fire exits, many panicked victims fled towards the toilets, complicating rescue efforts.

The venue had a valid license for live music and had passed a routine official inspection in April.

A devastating fire at an eatery in Bangkok's Chatuchak district left at least 27 people dead and 63 others injured in the early hours of Monday.

The Bangkok Post stated that the tragedy struck the Na Ladprao eatery near Soi Lat Phrao 1 Road at 12.02 am while the venue was packed with patrons.

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control in roughly 30 minutes, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM).

Casualties and Emergency Response

The casualties included nine men and 18 women among the deceased, while 22 of the 63 injured individuals are reported to be in a serious condition.

Senior officials, including Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, and DDPM Director-General Teerapat Kachamat, rushed to the site to oversee the emergency operations.

Investigation into the Cause

According to the Bangkok Post, Anutin, who also serves as the interior minister, confirmed that the majority of the deaths were caused by smoke inhalation.

He noted that performing musicians reported the fire originated at a circuit breaker on the stage, which triggered a power blackout and a subsequent explosion.

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt observed that the flames engulfed the establishment rapidly, feeding on the ceiling decorations.

The Bangkok Post further reported the governor's assessment that toxic smoke emitted by the burning decorative materials proved fatal for many inside.

He clarified that the venue possessed a valid license permitting live music performances and had undergone a routine official inspection in April.

Rescue Challenges and Identification

Providing further details on the rescue challenges, Suriyachai Rawiwan, Bangkok's disaster prevention and mitigation director, indicated that while fire exits were available at the rear, panicked victims seemingly fled toward the toilets at the back instead, hindering rescue efforts.

Authorities are currently proceeding with the formal identification of the deceased.