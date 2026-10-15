Rajasthan Police Arrests Four More In FMG Certificate Forgery Racket

Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group has apprehended four additional foreign-trained medical graduates in an expanding FMG certificate forgery racket, bringing the total arrests to 33 and exposing a widespread scam involving fake documents for medical internships and registration.

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Key Points Rajasthan Police's SOG arrested four more foreign-trained medical graduates on Thursday for using forged FMG screening certificates.

A total of 33 individuals have been arrested in the case so far, including 28 medical graduates, former RMC officials, and middlemen.

The accused obtained MBBS degrees from universities abroad but failed the mandatory FMG screening examination.

Payments for the forged certificates ranged from Rs 27 lakh to Rs 30 lakh per individual.

Investigators have identified over 100 suspected beneficiaries of the racket, which supplied fake certificates for Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh each.

The Special Operations Group of Rajasthan Police has arrested four more foreign-trained medical graduates for allegedly obtaining forged Foreign Medical Graduate (FMG) screening certificates to secure internships and registration with the Rajasthan Medical Council, officials said on Thursday.

Expanding Probe Into Medical Certificate Forgery

The accused have been identified as Bharat Bhushan (26) and Shivam Chaudhary (28) from Deeg, and Saurav Sharma (29) and Himanshu Sharma (26) from Bharatpur, they said.

A total of 33 people have been arrested in the case so far, including 28 foreign-trained medical graduates, a former Rajasthan Medical Council (RMC) registrar, two council employees and alleged middlemen, police said.

ADGP (Special Operations Group) Vishal Bansal said the accused obtained MBBS degrees from universities in Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Kazakhstan but failed to clear the mandatory FMG screening examination.

According to police, Bharat Bhushan allegedly paid Rs 30 lakh for a forged certificate, Saurav Sharma and Himanshu Sharma paid Rs 27 lakh each, while Shivam Chaudhary paid Rs 30 lakh to obtain the fake FMG document.

The accused subsequently secured internships at government medical colleges in Dausa, Dholpur, Jaipur and Alwar using the forged documents, police said.

The investigators have identified more than 100 suspected beneficiaries of the racket, which allegedly supplied forged certificates for Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh each.

An investigation is underway to identify others involved in the racket, police said.