Mass food poisoning scare at MP school; 110 students hospitalised

Authorities sealed the kitchen of the private school after finding expired food items and other irregularities during an investigation into the suspected food poisoning incident.

IMAGE: Food poisionin-affected students undergoing treatment at a hospital in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, June 22, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Around 110 children fell ill after consuming food at a private school in Indore, prompting the administration to launch a probe into the matter and seal the kitchen on Monday, said officials.

Key Points Following a complaint from parents, the administration conducted an inspection at the Jhalaria campus of Shishukunj International School on Bypass Road.

A total of 23 samples of various food items and prepared meals used in the school kitchen were collected and sent to the laboratory for testing, according to the officials.

During the inspection, 10 packets of spices and two of namkeen were found in the kitchen which were past their expiry dates.

The district administration sealed the kitchen of the private school after finding expired food items and other irregularities during an investigation into the suspected food poisoning incident two days ago, they said.

Following a complaint from parents, the administration conducted an inspection at the Jhalaria campus of Shishukunj International School on Bypass Road.

A total of 23 samples of various food items and prepared meals used in the school kitchen were collected and sent to the laboratory for testing, according to the officials.

During the inspection, 10 packets of spices and two of namkeen were found in the kitchen which were past their expiry dates, they said, adding while a case is being prepared for various irregularities, the school kitchen was sealed until further orders.

Talking to PTI, sub-divisional magistrate Deepak Chauhan said children from Classes 1 to 5 had consumed regular lunch on Saturday (June 20), and more than 100 of them complained of stomach ache and vomiting by evening.

He said, "Around 110 children at the school began complaining of stomach pain and vomiting on Saturday evening. These symptoms persisted in many children the following day."

Chauhan said conversations with parents revealed that many children were taken to doctors, while some parents, being physicians themselves, were treating their kids at home.

"So far, the children have mainly reported symptoms of vomiting and stomach pain. Currently, no child is hospitalised," said the officer.

School's vice-principal, Kamayani Chauhan, said children were served a lunch consisting of rajma, a vegetable, rice, roti, and ice cream on Saturday. She said, "More than 3,200 people eat at our school everyday. We ensure the highest quality of food at the institution."

The vice-principal said the school is also investigating the incident of children falling ill.