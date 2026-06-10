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Home  » News » Masked Men Torch Bikes In Jahangirpuri After Drug Complaint

Masked Men Torch Bikes In Jahangirpuri After Drug Complaint

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 10, 2026 15:27 IST

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Masked men allegedly torched multiple motorcycles in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, an act residents suspect is retaliation for a police complaint regarding drug abuse, prompting an ongoing police investigation.

Key Points

  • Four masked men allegedly torched parked motorcycles in Jahangirpuri, Delhi.
  • The incident is believed by residents to be retaliation for a recent police complaint about drug abuse in a local park.
  • Three vehicles, including two motorcycles and a scooter, were damaged in the fire.
  • CCTV footage shows the masked youths identifying a complainant's vehicle before setting others on fire.
  • Police have registered an FIR under Section 326(f) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are analysing CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

Four masked men allegedly torched parked motorcycles in Jahangirpuri after a resident recently informed police about drug abuse in a neighbourhood park, an official said on Wednesday.

Jahangirpuri Arson Linked To Drug Complaint

According to police, information regarding a fire involving parked vehicles in northwest Delhi was received on June 8. Three vehicles including two motorcycle and a scooter were damaged in the fire. No injuries were reported in the incident, police said.

 

The CCTV footage purportedly shows four masked youths moving around the locality late at night, police said. Local residents alleged that the incident may be linked to recent complaints made to police about drug abuse in a public park in the area, following which police intensified enforcement measures there.

Locals said the youths first identified a motorcycle parked outside the house of the person who had allegedly complained to police. The footage reportedly shows the youths checking parked motorcycles in the vicinity before setting several of them on fire. Residents claimed that after carrying out the act, the accused remained at the spot for some time and later left the area without any apparent haste.

Police have registered an FIR under Section 326(f) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to mischief by fire, against an unidentified person. Police said CCTV footage from the area is being analysed and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those involved.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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