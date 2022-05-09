Martand Sun temple puja attended by Sinha in Anantnag had no ASI nod

The puja attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at the premises of the Archaeological Survey of India-protected Martand Sun temple in Anantnag, was in violation of rules and the issue has been raised with the UT administration, ASI officials said on Monday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha offers prayers during the Navgrah Ashtamangalam puja at the Martand Sun temple in Anantnag, May 8, 2022.A day after Sinha took part in the 'Navgrah Ashtamangalam puja' at the ancient temple premises for which priests were called from outside the Union territory, ASI officials said no permission was sought from the conservation body for these prayers.

"We have raised our concerns with the district administration. They have been sent a message that it is a violation of our rules. No permission was sought from us for the prayers. The LG did not hold the prayers inside the temple, but outside it. However, even that is a violation," an official of the ASI said on condition of anonymity.

The ASI has conveyed its displeasure to the district administration of Anantnag in South Kashmir and raised concerns over the issue, the official said.

Rule 7(1) of the 1959 Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains, states that meetings, receptions, parties, entertainment or conferences cannot be held at a protected monument without permission in writing from the central government.

Rule 7(2) says this should not apply to any event held "in pursuance of a recognised religious usage or custom".

According to the rules, if a site was a functional place of worship when it came under the jurisdiction of the conservation body, then it would continue to be a place of worship, officials said.

However, the Martand Sun temple was not such a site, so permission had to be sought, the officials said. Such protected sites that were functioning places of worship when the ASI took charge of them include Jamia Mosque, Srinagar, and the Fatehpur Sikri mosque.

The eighth-century Martand temple is one of the oldest sun temples in India and a symbol of invaluable ancient spiritual heritage.

There was no immediate reaction from the Lt Governor's office on this issue.

On Sunday, Sinha took part in the puja, which was held in the presence of seers, members of the Kashmiri Pandit community and local residents. The Lt Governor termed the event a truly divine experience.

On the occasion, Sinha reiterated the government's commitment to protect and develop ancient sites of cultural and spiritual significance.

Later, Sinha reviewed various facilities at the temple. A discussion was also held on tapping the tourism potential of the region.