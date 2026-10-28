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Conflicting Accounts Emerge After Woman Shot In Bihar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 28, 2026 18:26 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police in Bihar's Vaishali district are investigating a gunshot injury sustained by a married woman on Wednesday, facing conflicting family accounts as they work to uncover the truth.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A married woman suffered a gunshot injury in Bihar's Vaishali district on Wednesday.
  • The incident occurred in Adalpur village, within the Sadar police station area.
  • Family members have provided conflicting statements about where the shooting took place.
  • Police verification suggests the firing happened inside the house, contrary to some initial claims.
  • The victim was referred for better medical care and is currently unable to provide a statement, hindering the investigation.

A married woman sustained a gunshot injury in Bihar's Vaishali district on Wednesday, police said.

Investigation Underway

The incident took place in Adalpur village in the Sadar police station area, they said.

 

SDPO (Sadar-1) Subodh Kumar said the victim's family members have given conflicting accounts about the incident.

"While it was initially claimed that the shot was fired outside the house, another version suggested that it happened in the hallway. However, police verification indicated that the firing took place inside the house," he said.

The woman was initially taken to Sadar Hospital for treatment and later referred to another facility for better medical care, police said.

The victim was not in a condition to give her statement, they said, adding that the circumstances surrounding the incident would become clearer after her statement was recorded.

Police said they are investigating the case from all angles to ascertain the motive behind the shooting and identify the person responsible.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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gunshot injuryvaishali districtbihar policeconflicting accountsinvestigation

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