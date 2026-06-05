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Home  » News » Probe Launched After Woman's Suspicious Death In Delhi

Probe Launched After Woman's Suspicious Death In Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 05, 2026 22:11 IST

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Delhi Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 24-year-old married woman in Madanpur Khadar, with legal proceedings initiated due to the death occurring within seven years of marriage and foul play not ruled out.

Key Points

  • A 24-year-old married woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in her Madanpur Khadar residence in southeast Delhi.
  • Police received a PCR call reporting a suspected hanging death and have initiated an investigation.
  • Legal proceedings are underway, supervised by an executive magistrate, as the death occurred within seven years of marriage.
  • A post-mortem examination is being conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death, with foul play not being ruled out.

A 24-year-old married woman was found dead Friday under suspicious circumstances in her house in southeast Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area, police said.

Investigation Into Suspicious Death

A PCR call was received reporting a suspected hanging death of the woman in Madanpur Khadar Phase III. A team from Sarita Vihar Police Station was rushed to the house.

 

According to the police, the woman had been married for about a year and was living with her husband at the residence. The police, who questioned family members and other people at the house, said certain aspects have emerged that require a deeper examination.

As the death occurred within seven years of marriage, legal proceedings were initiated under the supervision of an executive magistrate in accordance with established procedures, the police said. A post-mortem is being conducted to determine the exact cause and manner of death. Foul play has not been ruled out.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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