Probe Launched After Woman's Suspicious Death In Delhi

Delhi Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 24-year-old married woman in Madanpur Khadar, with legal proceedings initiated due to the death occurring within seven years of marriage and foul play not ruled out.

Key Points A 24-year-old married woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in her Madanpur Khadar residence in southeast Delhi.

Police received a PCR call reporting a suspected hanging death and have initiated an investigation.

Legal proceedings are underway, supervised by an executive magistrate, as the death occurred within seven years of marriage.

A post-mortem examination is being conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death, with foul play not being ruled out.

A 24-year-old married woman was found dead Friday under suspicious circumstances in her house in southeast Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area, police said.

Investigation Into Suspicious Death

A PCR call was received reporting a suspected hanging death of the woman in Madanpur Khadar Phase III. A team from Sarita Vihar Police Station was rushed to the house.

According to the police, the woman had been married for about a year and was living with her husband at the residence. The police, who questioned family members and other people at the house, said certain aspects have emerged that require a deeper examination.

As the death occurred within seven years of marriage, legal proceedings were initiated under the supervision of an executive magistrate in accordance with established procedures, the police said. A post-mortem is being conducted to determine the exact cause and manner of death. Foul play has not been ruled out.