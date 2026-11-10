Married Man Strangles Lover, Dumps Body In Bijnor

Discover the shocking details of a crime in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, where a married man allegedly murdered his 26-year-old lover after she insisted on marriage, leading to his confession and the recovery of her remains.

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Key Points A married man, Vikas, allegedly strangled his 26-year-old lover, Rakhi, in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh.

Rakhi had been pressuring Vikas for marriage, leading him to plan her elimination.

Vikas confessed to spiking Rakhi's cold drink with alcohol, strangling her with her 'dupatta', and slitting her throat on September 28.

Police recovered Rakhi's remains on Monday based on information provided by Vikas.

The couple had been in a relationship for about a year and a half before the murder.

A man who was already married allegedly strangled his 26-year-old lover to death after spiking her cold drink with alcohol, slit her throat and dumped the body in bushes, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the woman had been pressuring the accused, Vikas, for marriage, so he decided to eliminate her.

Motive And Initial Investigation

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Gautam Rai said that Rekha, a resident of Kutubpur Gawri village under Chandpur police station, had filed a missing person report for her daughter, Rakhi, on November 8.

Acting on suspicion, the police detained Vikas for questioning.

Confession And Body Recovery

During interrogation, he confessed to the murder and revealed that on September 28, he took Rakhi to a forest area near Bawanpura village and gave her a cold drink mixed with alcohol.

He then strangled her with her 'dupatta' and slit her throat with a knife, subsequently hiding the body in the bushes.

The Additional SP said that acting on information provided by Vikas, the police recovered Rakhi's remains on Monday.

During questioning, Vikas disclosed that the two had been in a relationship for about a year and a half. Rakhi had been insisting on marriage, but Vikas was already married.