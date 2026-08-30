Marriage called off, UP man throws acid on ex-fiancée, sister

In a shocking incident from Hapur, a man allegedly threw acid on his former fiancee and her sister, leaving them seriously injured, after their marriage was called off due to his alleged drug addiction.

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Key Points A man allegedly carried out an acid attack on his former fiancee and her sister in Hapur.

The attack occurred after the marriage alliance was cancelled due to the man's alleged drug addiction.

Both women sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving hospital treatment.

The accused, Harsh Bhati, was apprehended by the victims' family and subsequently taken into police custody.

Police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation into the incident.

A man allegedly threw acid on his former fiancee and her sister after his marriage was called off, leaving both the women seriously injured, the police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Harsh Bhati, a resident of Awas Vikas Colony in Hapur, was held by the victims' family members and handed over to police, they said.

Investigation Underway In Hapur Acid Attack

According to the father of the victims, his daughter's marriage had been fixed with Bhati. However, the family later called off the alliance after learning that he was allegedly addicted to drugs.

The family alleged in its complaint that Bhati reached the young woman's house on Saturday night carrying acid. As soon as the door was opened, he allegedly threw acid at his former fiancee. When her sister tried to intervene, he allegedly threw acid on her as well.

Hearing their screams, family members caught Bhati while he was trying to flee, police said.

Personnel from the Simbhawali police station reached the spot and took him into custody. The two sisters were admitted to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Circle Officer Rahul Yadav said a case has been registered on the basis of the complaint filed by the victims' family and the accused is being questioned.