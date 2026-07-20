Second DMK MLA arrested for defamatory speech against Vijay

DMK MLA G V Markandeyan has been arrested for allegedly making defamatory remarks and threats against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, sparking political controversy.

IMAGE: GV Markandeyan faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including criminal intimidation and spreading false information. Photograph: @mlavilathikulam/X

Key Points DMK MLA G V Markandeyan arrested for alleged defamatory speech against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

The arrest followed a complaint from a ruling TVK functionary regarding controversial remarks made on July 18.

This marks the second arrest of a DMK legislator in Tuticorin district for similar allegations within weeks.

The DMK has condemned the arrest, accusing the ruling dispensation of political vendetta.

The opposition DMK's Vilathikulam MLA, GV Markandeyan, was arrested on July 20, Monday, for making a defamatory speech against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, the police said.

The legislator was picked up by a police team from his residence amidst protest by his supporters who raised slogans condemning the police action.

He was later arrested, a police official said, and added that his arrest followed a complaint from the ruling TVK functionary over his controversial speech threatening the chief minister.

Legal Action And Political Fallout

The police registered an FIR against Markandeyan under three sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) -- criminal intimidation, intentional insult with an intent to provoke breaching public peace, and spreading false information, following a complaint lodged by P Kasiram, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam functionary, the official said.

While addressing a public meeting in Kovilpatti in the district on July 18, Markandeyan had issued threats and made derogatory remarks against the chief minister, which were found in bad taste, Kasiram had said in his complaint to the police.

In the viral video of his arrest, the legislator could be heard saying that he cannot be arrested without the permission of the Tamil Nadu Assembly speaker, since he was an MLA.

The police had to convince the MLA to take him to the police station, even as his supporters staged a protest in front of his house.

Markandeyan is the second legislator from the DMK to be arrested from Tuticorin district within weeks.

Former state minister Anita R Radhakrishnan, representing the Tiruchendur assembly constituency in the district, was arrested on July 3, allegedly for making defamatory speech against Vijay.

The DMK has condemned the arrest, accusing the ruling dispensation of political vendetta.