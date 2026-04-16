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Home  » News » Pune Maritime Institute Officials Face Charges in Student's Death

Pune Maritime Institute Officials Face Charges in Student's Death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 16, 2026 22:51 IST

Following the tragic death of a student in a basketball hoop collapse, officials at a Pune maritime institute are facing negligence charges, raising questions about safety and maintenance standards.

Key Points

  • A student at Tolani Maritime Institute in Pune died after a basketball hoop collapsed on him.
  • The basketball structure's pole was reportedly old, rusted, and poorly maintained, leading to the collapse.
  • The institute's principal, maintenance person, sports instructor, and a management official have been booked for negligence.
  • The charges are under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, related to causing death by negligence.

The principal of a maritime institute in Pune district and three others were booked for alleged negligence in connection with the death of a student in a basketball frame structure collapse earlier this month, a police official said on Thursday.

Marine engineering student Vishal Varma (20) died on April 5 at Tolani Maritime Institute near Induri village in Talegaon area here.

 

"Varma, while returning to the hostel following his morning physical activities, tried to perform pull-ups using the basketball ring at an empty court. However, the structure collapsed on him, resulting in a head injury. He was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival," the Talegaon MIDC police station official said.

Investigation and Charges

"Our probe revealed the pole of the basketball structure was old and rusted, and had not been maintained regularly, leading to its collapse. We have booked the institute's principal Sanjit Kanungo, the person responsible for maintenance of the basketball court, the sports instructor, and a management official under Section 106 (death caused by negligence) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," he informed.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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