Marching into history: 17 women cadets graduate from NDA

In a historic milestone, the first batch of 17 women cadets on Friday graduated from the Pune-based National Defence Academy (NDA), alongside over 300 male counterparts, marking the passing out of its first co-ed batch.

IMAGE: Cadets march march past during the convocation ceremony of 148th National Defence Academy (NDA) course at Khetrpal Parade Ground of the tri-service training academy in Khadakwasla, Pune. Photograph: NDA on YouTube

The cadets went past the ‘Antim Pag' at the Khetrpal Parade Ground of the tri-service training academy in Khadakwasla, widely known as the “cradle of leadership”.

Gen V K Singh, former Army Chief and current governor of Mizoram, was the reviewing officer of the Passing Out Parade.

The first batch of women cadets joined the NDA's 148th course in 2022 after the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) allowed women to apply to the defence academy following a Supreme Court direction in 2021.

Academy cadet captain, Udayveer Negi, commanded the parade of the 148th course.

“Today is also a uniquely significant day in the history of the academy as the first batch of female cadets pass out from the NDA. This marks a historic milestone in our collective journey towards greater inclusivity and empowerment,” Gen Singh said on the occasion.

These young women are the inevitable symbol of “Naari Shakti”, embodying not just women's development but women-led development, he said.

“I envision a future, not far from now, that one of these young women may rise to the highest of roles of the service they go to,” he said.