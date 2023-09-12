Maratha quota activist to decide today on continuing hunger strike

Fasting Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Monday said he will take a decision on Tuesday afternoon on continuing his hunger strike, a development coming in the backdrop of the Maharashtra government holding an all-party on the reservation issue.

IMAGE: Manoj Jarange. Photograph: Courtesy Manoj Jarange on X

Addressing the media, Jarange, on an indefinite hunger strike since August 29 at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district in central Maharashtra demanding reservation in jobs and education for the Maratha community, asserted he would not succumb to pressure from either the government or the opposition on the quota issue.

He emphasised his paramount concern was to listen to the voices of villagers and his community.

"I will decide (at 2 pm) tomorrow (on continuing fast)," said the activist.

The all-party meeting, convened by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday night in Mumbai, brought together representatives from all major political parties.

The primary agenda of the gathering was to deliberate upon the ongoing Maratha reservation matter.

Political leaders at the meeting collectively appealed to Jarange to end his hunger strike, citing that many of their demands had already been acknowledged and accepted by the government.

Meanwhile, he has stopped taking intravenous (IV) fluids, liquid and he may face health problems due to dehydration, said a civil surgeon on Monday.

Jarange's serum creatinine and bilirubin levels are on the higher side, potentially indicating his kidneys are not working well and possibility of a liver ailment, Jalna district's acting civil surgeon Pratap Ghodke said.

The activist, aged around 40, has stopped taking IV fluids and liquid since Sunday evening, Ghodke told PTI.

The family doctor of Jarange has been told to persuade him to undergo treatment and take medicines, said the surgeon.

"The health of Manoj Jarange is a matter of concern for us. He is not taking liquid intake or IV fluids since Sunday. His serum creatinine was slightly on the higher side (1.5) two days back. His bilirubin was also on the higher side," Ghodke said.

"In the evening (on Monday), we sent another team of doctors to examine Manoj Jarange. We have also told his family doctor and near and dear ones to talk to Jarange and persuade him to take medical treatment," Ghodke said.

"Our team of doctors went to see Jarange yesterday (Sunday evening). But he refused to get himself checked," said the civil surgeon.

Jarange, speaking to Marathi news channel ABP Majha earlier in the day, urged all political parties in Maharashtra to stand with the community on the quota issue.

"The Maratha community has taken care of all political parties in the last 70 years...now it is their turn to stand with the Maratha community. Community members will be able to see which party stands where with them," he said.

Asked if he was willing to give more time to the state government to settle the reservation issue, Jarange said quota supporters are ready to listen if an official delegation comes to hold talks with them.

"We have given them ample time....70 years. But if they are willing to listen to our demands, and if a delegation comes to hold talk we will surely listen to them," said the activist.