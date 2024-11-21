News
Home  » News » Maoist leader Vikram Gowda killed in Karnataka encounter

Maoist leader Vikram Gowda killed in Karnataka encounter

Source: PTI
November 21, 2024 01:18 IST
Karnataka's internal security division director general of police Pronab Mohanty said on Wednesday that the killing of Maoist leader Vikram Gowda by the Anti-Naxal Force was a last-resort action during a "chance encounter".

Iimage used for representational purposes only.Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking to reporters in Hebri, Mohanty said that ANF personnel had given Gowda ample opportunity to surrender before returning to firing.

Gowda was shot dead by the ANF near Eedu village in Karkala taluk, Udupi district on Monday.

The encounter occurred while ANF teams were conducting combing operations in the area.

 

Gowda and his team had reportedly come to Pithubail in Udupi district to collect rations from a house.

"This was not an ambush as speculated earlier, but an unplanned encounter," Mohanty said rejecting claims that the ANF had intentionally targeted Gowda at the house.

The initial lack of clarity from the ANF after the encounter had led to rumours of an ambush. However, Mohanty dismissed these allegations and reaffirmed that the ANF acted in self-defence.

Gowda had multiple extortion and criminal cases registered against him. During the encounter, the ANF personnel recovered a 9 mm calibre gun from his possession, Mohanty revealed.

Following Monday's encounter, combing operations in the forest area have been intensified to apprehend two to three other naxal members believed to be on the run.

"We are working to reassure residents of their safety and protection. Intelligence inputs on local sympathisers are being handled effectively," the DGP said.

Mohanty also highlighted the Karnataka government's special surrender policy introduced in 2024 which provides a rehabilitation package for Maoists willing to abandon their ideology and join the mainstream.

"The surrender policy is still in effect, offering a path for those who wish to give up arms. However, our operations to combat Naxalism will continue with full force," he said.

The DGP noted that no active Maoist members have come forward to surrender under the government's policy to date. Efforts to curb Naxal activities and provide security to affected regions will persist, he added.

Meanwhile, the ambulance carrying the mortal remains of Gowda overturned near Hebri on Wednesday.

Over-speeding by the ambulance driver was alleged to be the cause of the mishap.

However, the local people and the police brought back the ambulance to the correct position, and the journey continued.

Gowda's body was taken to his native village in Koodlu in Hebri taluk, a senior police official said.

The last rites of Gowda were conducted on Wednesday afternoon at his family property in Hebri taluk.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
