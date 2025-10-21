Maoist issue on verge of becoming history: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that while there is instability on the borders, new types of crime, terrorism and ideological wars are emerging within society.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during Police Commemoration Day at the National Police Memorial, in New Delhi, October 21, 2025. Photograph: Atul Kumar Yadav/ANI Photo

Laying a wreath at the National Police Memorial here on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, Singh also said that the military and police function on different platforms, but their mission is the same -- to protect the nation.

To have a Viksit Bharat by 2047, the minister said, balancing the external and internal security of the nation is more important than ever.

A joint parade of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Delhi police was held as part of the event.

On the present-day challenges, the defence minister said that while there is instability on the borders, new types of crime, terrorism and ideological wars are emerging within society.

Crime has become more organised, invisible and complex, and its purpose is to create chaos in society, undermine trust and challenge the stability of the nation, he said.

Singh commended the police for carrying out their official responsibility of preventing crime while fulfilling the moral duty of maintaining trust in society.

"If people are sleeping peacefully today, it is due to their confidence in our vigilant armed forces and alert police. This confidence is the foundation of our country's stability," he said, addressing the police personnel who attended the event.

Drawing attention to the Maoist problem, which had been a major internal security challenge for a long time, Singh asserted that the concerted and organised efforts of police, Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force and local administration ensured that the problem did not escalate and the people in the left-wing extremism affected areas breathed a sigh of relief.

Exuding confidence that the Maoist problem will end by March next year, he said that due to the tireless efforts of the security forces, this problem is now on the verge of becoming history.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has declared that the Maoit menace will end by March 2026.

"Several top Maoists have been eliminated this year. Those who previously took up arms against the state are now surrendering and joining the mainstream of development. The number of districts affected by left-wing extremism has come down drastically," he said.

"Areas that were once Maoist hubs are now becoming educational hubs. Areas that were once known as the red corridor have now transformed into growth corridors. Our police and security forces have contributed significantly to this success," the defence minister said.

Singh reiterated the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's commitment to ensuring national security.

"For a long time, we, as a nation, didn't fully recognise the contributions of the police. However, under the leadership of PM Modi, the government established the National Police Memorial in 2018 to honour the memories of our police forces," he said.

"In addition, the police have been provided with state-of-the-art weapons and improved facilities. They now have modern equipment such as surveillance systems, drones, forensic labs and digital policing," he added.

Police Commemoration Day is observed every year in memory of 10 Central Reserve Police Force personnel who were killed on this day in 1959 in an ambush by Chinese troops in Ladakh's Hot Spring area.