Security Forces Bust Illegal Gun Factory Linked to Maoists in Odisha

Security forces in Odisha have dismantled a Maoist-linked gun factory in Kandhamal, seizing weapons and equipment as part of an intensified anti-Maoist operation.

Key Points Security forces discovered a country-made gun factory allegedly run by Maoists in Kandhamal district, Odisha.

The BSF personnel seized finished single-barrel guns and gun manufacturing parts from the site.

The operation is part of intensified combing efforts to apprehend Maoist leader Sukru and his associates.

Security personnel are engaged in an organised anti-Maoist operation to eliminate Maoists by the end of the month.

Security forces unearthed a country-made gun factory allegedly run by Maoists in Odisha's Kandhamal district during an operation, police said on Sunday.

The BSF personnel stationed at Balliguda in the district unearthed the gun manufacturing unit while engaged in combing operation in Panaspadar village under Bamunigaon police station limit in the district on Saturday, said Shubham Bhosale, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Balliguda.

According to the police, the BSF personnel seized some finished country-made single-barrel guns, barrels, cutters and other gun manufacturing parts from the site.

Intensified Anti-Maoist Operations

Combing operation in Daringbadi, Kotagarh, Tumudibandha, Bamunigam and other police station areas in Kandhamal district was intensified since last week to apprehend hardcore Maoist Sukru and his associates, who belong to the KKBN (Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh) group, the police said.

Security personnel from SOG, BSF, CRPF and other forces were pressed into the anti-Maoist operation in an organised manner in an effort to achieve the target to eliminate Maoists by the end of this month, they said.