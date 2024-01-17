News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Maoist behind killing of 3 cops killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

Maoist behind killing of 3 cops killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 17, 2024 01:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Maoist involved in the killing of three policemen and carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head was killed in a gunbattle with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Tuesday, a senior police official said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The skirmish took place in the forest near Mangnar village under Barsur police station limits, he said.

 

Personnel of the District Reserve Guard and Bastar Fighters, both state police units, and the Central Reserve Police Force's 195th battalion were out on an anti-Maoist operation after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of armed Maoists of Aamdai area committee in the Mangnar forest, the official said.

A gunbattle broke out, and after the exchange of fire stopped, the body of Ratan Kashyap alias Salam (31) was recovered from the spot, he said.

Kashyap was the Todma militia platoon deputy commander as well as Aamdai area committee member of the outlawed Maoist organisation, he added.

In 2020, he was involved in an IED blast in which two policemen were killed, and in the murder of a policeman elsewhere in Mardum area of Bastar district, the official said.

Kashyap was involved in a total of nine Maoist violence incidents in Dantewada and Bastar districts, he added.

A search operation is still underway in the area, the official said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Hidma Madvi, the Maoist behind the CRPF attacks
Hidma Madvi, the Maoist behind the CRPF attacks
Forces deny Maoist claim of aerial attack in Bastar
Forces deny Maoist claim of aerial attack in Bastar
Was anti-Maoist operation botched up?
Was anti-Maoist operation botched up?
Iran launches attacks on Pak terrorist group sites
Iran launches attacks on Pak terrorist group sites
Uddhav slams Maha speaker on disqualification ruling
Uddhav slams Maha speaker on disqualification ruling
Deepfake: Govt to notify tighter IT rules in a week
Deepfake: Govt to notify tighter IT rules in a week
Zverev won't quit Players' Council pending abuse suit
Zverev won't quit Players' Council pending abuse suit
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Dantewada: 10 cops, driver killed in blast by Maoists

Dantewada: 10 cops, driver killed in blast by Maoists

Maoist threat will be wiped out in 2 years: Shah

Maoist threat will be wiped out in 2 years: Shah

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances