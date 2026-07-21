7 killed, several trapped in Sikkim tunnel after landslide

A critical rescue operation is underway in Sikkim's Namchi district where approximately 27 workers are trapped inside an under-construction tunnel following a landslide and a dangerous suspected gas leak, severely hindering efforts.

IMAGE: Rescue team rush to the accident spot following Samardung tunnel collapse in Sikkim's Namchi district. Photographs: ANI video grab

Key Points Around 27 workers are trapped in an under-construction tunnel in Sikkim's Namchi district.

A landslide blocked the tunnel entrance, leading to a suspected gas leak, complicating rescue efforts.

Rescue personnel are facing dizziness and loss of consciousness due to gas exposure, believed to be methane.

Multiple agencies, including NDRF, SDRF, and a specialised team from West Bengal, are involved in the challenging operation.

The tunnel is part of NHPC's Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Power Project, constructed by Patel Engineering.

Seven people were killed and several other trapped inside an under-construction tunnel in Sikkim's Namchi district after a landslide blocked its entrance and triggered a suspected gas leak, officials said.

District Collector Anupa Tamling said the exact number of workers trapped in the Samardung tunnel was still being verified and could be more or less than the current estimate.

Challenges In Sikkim Tunnel Rescue

The rescue operation has been complicated by the presence of gas inside the tunnel, with several personnel experiencing dizziness and losing consciousness while attempting to reach the trapped workers, officials said.

The gas is believed to be naturally emanating from underground strata or rock formations disturbed by the landslide, they said. Tamling said the district administration received the distress call around 3.40 pm, and rescue teams were rushed to the scene.

"It is estimated that 21 workers of contractor Patel Engineering and six of NHPC are stuck in the tunnel. Rescue operations are being carried out by teams of the National Disaster Response Force, SDRF, district police and the Fire and Emergency Services. A specialised rescue team from neighbouring West Bengal has also joined the operation with gas-protective equipment for rescuers," she said.

Ongoing Efforts And Investigation

"The rescue operation is becoming increasingly difficult due to methane gas exposure, the narrow tunnel and poor visibility," she added.

Tamling said the priority at the moment is to rescue the trapped workers, following which a detailed investigation into the incident will be conducted. Ambulances have been kept on standby, while rescuers equipped with gas masks and other protective gear are continuing efforts to reach the trapped workers, officials said.

The tunnel was being constructed by Patel Engineering as part of NHPC's ADIT for the Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Power Project, they added.