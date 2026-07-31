At least 32 killed in coal mine explosion in Pakistan's Quetta

The explosion occurred on Thursday at a private coal mine in the Sorange coalfield, located about 30 kilometres northeast of Quetta.

IMAGE: People gather after an explosion buried parts of a coal mining complex on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan, July 31, 2026. Photograph: Reuters/ANI Photo

Rescue teams have recovered 32 bodies overnight from two coal mines in the Sorange coalfield near Quetta after a methane gas explosion, while search operations remain underway to find two more miners, according to a report by Dawn citing an official.

Key Points The explosion occurred on Thursday at a private coal mine in the Sorange coalfield, located about 30 kilometres northeast of Quetta.

Chief Inspector of Mines Balochistan Muhammad Atif told it that 34 miners were inside the two mines when the explosion occurred.

So far, 32 bodies have been recovered from both mines

As per the report, the explosion occurred on Thursday at a private coal mine in the Sorange coalfield, located about 30 kilometres northeast of Quetta.

It said that the methane gas explosion triggered a fire, caused the mine to collapse, and affected another nearby mine.

According to Dawn, Chief Inspector of Mines Balochistan Muhammad Atif told it that 34 miners were inside the two mines when the explosion occurred.

"So far, 32 bodies have been recovered from both mines," he said. "The operation is continuing in the mine where the explosion took place to recover two miners."

As per Dawn, previously the officials said that the explosion occurred on Thursday afternoon when 24 miners were working about 4,000 feet underground in the first mine. Soon after the explosion, a fire broke out inside the mine, causing parts of the structure to collapse.

The blast was heard over a wide area of Sorange.

It was further noted that the explosion severely affected another mine near the main site, with 12 miners working in the second mine at the time.

Mining engineers and workers had created alternative routes to access the affected mines, but the presence of large quantities of methane gas and the fire created major hurdles in reaching the bodies and trapped miners deep underground.

This comes after earlier in June, three people were injured after explosive material used in mining had accidentally detonated in Quetta division's Khanuzai area, while in April, three coal miners were killed in a mine accident in Bolan.