5 killed in UP firecracker factory blast; train ops suspended for one hour

The Ajmer-Sealdah Express, which had reached near the incident site, was sent back to Manori railway station, while the Vande Bharat Express travelling from Delhi to Varanasi was stopped at Saiyad Sarawan railway station.

IMAGE: Security personnel and onlookers present after a massive explosion erupted at a firecracker factory near the Prayagraj-Kaushambi border, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, August 31, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Five people were killed after a massive explosion at a firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Key Points The explosion occurred near the Manori power house and caused extensive damage to the factory and nearby structures.

Given the intensity of the blast, train operations on the Delhi-Howrah railway line passing near the site were suspended for about an hour.

The Ajmer-Sealdah Express, which had reached near the incident site, was sent back to Manori railway station, while the Vande Bharat Express travelling from Delhi to Varanasi was stopped at Saiyad Sarawan railway station, one station before the site.

District magistrate Amit Pal said the blast occurred at a firecracker factory in Manori village under the Pipri police station area, following which five injured people who had been referred to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj died during treatment.

"More than 18 people are suspected to have been injured in the incident," according to the officials.

"Earlier, it was feared by locals that around 15 people could be trapped in the factory. However, officials have not confirmed the number and said rescue operations are continuing at the site. The explosion occurred near the Manori power house and caused extensive damage to the factory and nearby structures. Five to six houses located adjacent to the factory also collapsed in the impact," the officials said.

Given the intensity of the blast, train operations on the Delhi-Howrah railway line passing near the site were suspended for about an hour.

The Ajmer-Sealdah Express, which had reached near the incident site, was sent back to Manori railway station, while the Vande Bharat Express travelling from Delhi to Varanasi was stopped at Saiyad Sarawan railway station, one station before the site.

Pal, Kaushambi superintendent of police (SP) Satyanarayan Prajapat and Prayagraj range inspector general of police (IG) Ajay Mishra reached the spot along with teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and fire brigade personnel.

More than a dozen fire tenders and around two dozen ambulances have been deployed at the site, while more than 50 Air Force personnel are also assisting in the rescue operation.

The fire brigade had earlier brought the blaze under control and rescue operations were launched to evacuate people from the factory.

Rescue teams are continuing to clear the debris and excavators are being used to remove the rubble in search of any people who may be trapped.

The blast also damaged a high-voltage electricity pole and power lines in the area. Electricity department personnel are working to repair the damaged infrastructure and restore power supply at the earliest.

The Manori Air Force Station is located around two kilometres from the site. Further details, including the cause of the explosion, were awaited.