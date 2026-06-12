3 members of family killed, 2 critically injured in Delhi fire

A devastating fire in a five-storey residential building in Delhi's Govindpuri area has tragically claimed three lives and left two critically injured, with an electrical short circuit suspected as the cause.

IMAGE: Fire breaks out in a five-storey residential building in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points Three people died and two were critically injured in a fire at a five-storey residential building in Govindpuri, southeast Delhi.

The blaze, which started early Friday morning, led to the rescue of eight occupants who were shifted to Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Police suspect an electrical short circuit on the ground floor of the building as the preliminary cause of the fire.

Eyewitnesses described rapid smoke spread and community efforts to evacuate residents before emergency services arrived.

This incident follows another major fire in Malviya Nagar a week prior, which tragically killed 21 people.

Three members of a family were killed while two others, including a 70-year-old woman, were critically injured after a fire broke out in a five-storey residential building in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area in the early hours of Friday, police said.

According to police, a PCR call regarding the blaze was received at Govindpuri police station at around 2.31 am. The fire erupted in a residential building in Tughlakabad Extension.

Investigation Into Deadly Delhi Fire

"A coordinated evacuation effort was carried out as heavy smoke engulfed the building, trapping several residents inside. Eight occupants were rescued from the structure and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

The deceased were identified as Pankaj (28), his mother Guddi (50), and his sister Soni (20), all residents of the third floor of the building, police said.

Police and locals managed to rescue residents of the other floors on time.

Two other family members -- Moni (18), another sister of Pankaj, and his 70-year-old maternal grandmother -- sustained critical injuries and are undergoing treatment, police said.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the fire may have originated due to an electrical short circuit on the ground floor of the building.

"I woke up after hearing loud cries for help and rushed outside. I saw that the fire was in the parked two-wheelers inside the building, but the smoke spread rapidly through the structure. Residents formed a human chain, carrying buckets of water to help people evacuate. Police and fire brigade arrived shortly afterwards and began rescuing those trapped inside," said Rajender Kumar, an eyewitness.

The incident comes a week after a massive fire broke out in a bed and breakfast hotel in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, killing at least 21 people. Several of those killed were foreigners, mainly from Central Asian and African countries.