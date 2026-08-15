38 killed as 7.7 magnitude quake jolts Indonesia; tsunami alert issued

The head of the Maumere Search and Rescue Agency said rescuers continued searching for two villagers believed to be buried under mud following a landslide triggered by the earthquake.

IMAGE: People evacuate from a building collapse at Jayakarta hotel following an earthquake of magnitude 7.7, in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, August 15, 2026. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

At least 38 people were killed after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Indonesia on Saturday, triggering a tsunami warning that was later lifted, CBS News reported.

Key Points The US Geological Survey said that the earthquake struck Indonesia's Flores region at 5:58 am (local time), with its epicentre located roughly 68 km north-northwest of Ende city in East Nusa Tenggara province.

The warning was later lifted after Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency found no significant sea-level changes posing a threat to coastal communities.

East Nusa Tenggara Police Chief Rudi Darmoko said the earthquake caused severe damage and collapsed buildings.

"Thirty-eight people have been confirmed dead, two were seriously injured, 11 sustained minor injuries, and approximately 2,000 people have evacuated on their own," Indonesian National Disaster Mitigation Agency chief Suharyanto said at a news conference, according to CBS News.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said that the earthquake struck Indonesia's Flores region at 5:58 am (local time), with its epicentre located roughly 68 kilometres north-northwest of Ende city in East Nusa Tenggara province. Several aftershocks followed the initial quake.

Authorities initially issued a tsunami warning and urged coastal residents to move to higher ground.

The warning was later lifted after Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency found no significant sea-level changes posing a threat to coastal communities.

The head of the Maumere Search and Rescue Agency, Fathur Rahman, said rescuers continued searching for two villagers believed to be buried under mud following a landslide triggered by the earthquake.

East Nusa Tenggara Police Chief Rudi Darmoko said the earthquake caused severe damage and collapsed buildings. Power outages in cities and villages disrupted communication and hampered search and rescue operations.

According to CBS News, Darmoko said, "We are continuing to collect reports of damage and casualties, but there are communication disruptions."

Landslides in Ende regency also cut off the Trans-Flores Highway, a roughly 700 km paved mountain road spanning Flores Island from Labuan Bajo to Larantuka.

Footage on local television showed patients being evacuated from several hospitals as a precaution. Hospital staff moved equipment, including beds, IV stands, and oxygen cylinders, outdoors and established temporary treatment areas.

The Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency deployed a helicopter to assist with logistics and emergency response operations, including possible evacuations.

The air support is considered crucial because East Nusa Tenggara consists of numerous islands, creating significant transportation and access challenges.

Around 2,000 villagers in Nagekeo regency also fled their homes and moved to temporary shelters, CBS News reported.