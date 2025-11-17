42 Indian pilgrims feared dead in bus accident in Saudi

Several Indians are feared dead in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia's Madina.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: X

The bus was carrying Indian Umrah pilgrims, according to the Indian mission in Jeddah.

According to some media reports, at least 42 Indians have been killed in the accident.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, currently on a visit to Russia, expressed deep shock over the accident.

"Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident," he said.

"Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," he said on social media.