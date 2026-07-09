How Mantra Chanting Can Improve Your Cardiovascular Health

Discover how a brief session of Shanti or Mahamrityunjaya mantra chanting, followed by rest, can significantly reduce heart rate and blood pressure, promoting cardiovascular relaxation and improved autonomic balance.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Andy_Art/Pixabay

Key Points A five-minute session of Shanti or Mahamrityunjaya mantra chanting, followed by rest, can reduce heart rate and blood pressure.

The study found significant reductions in cardiac workload indicators like Rate Pressure Product (RPP) and Double Product (DoP).

Mantra chanting is believed to activate the parasympathetic nervous system, promoting the body's "rest and digest" response.

Researchers suggest incorporating mantra chanting into yoga-based wellness practices for cardiovascular benefits.

Further research is recommended to explore the long-term effects and therapeutic potential of mantra chanting in diverse populations.

A five-minute session of chanting the 'Shanti mantra' or 'Mahamrityunjaya mantra' followed by a brief period of rest may help reduce heart rate, blood pressure and workload on the heart, according to a study by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY).

The study, published in the International Journal of Biological and Medical Research this month, found that while cardiovascular activity increased temporarily during vocal chanting, participants showed significant signs of physiological relaxation after five minutes of post-chanting rest.

Understanding The Physiological Impact Of Chanting

Researchers observed significant reductions in heart rate, blood pressure, Rate Pressure Product (RPP) -- an indicator of the heart's oxygen demand-- and Double Product (DoP), which reflects cardiac workload, following chanting of both the Shanti mantra and the Mahamrityunjaya mantra.

The Mahamrityunjaya Mantra group also recorded a significant decline in respiratory rate after the post-rest period, while no significant changes were seen in oxygen saturation, pulse pressure, or mean blood pressure immediately after the intervention.

The researchers said the findings suggest mantra chanting may promote activation of the parasympathetic nervous system -- the body's "rest and digest" response -- leading to improved autonomic balance and cardiovascular relaxation.

The Research Team And Methodology

The study, titled "Immediate Effect of Shanti Mantra and Mahamrityunjay Mantra Chanting on Physiological Variables," was conducted by Dr Indu Sharma, Assistant Professor (Yoga Education), MDNIY, Dr Rameswar Pal, Assistant Professor (Human Physiology), MDNIY, along with former MDNIY students Lancy and Tanwangi.

The researchers assessed 30 healthy undergraduate and postgraduate yoga students who chanted either the Shanti mantra or Mahamrityunjaya mantra for five minutes.

Physiological parameters were measured before chanting, during chanting and after a five-minute post-chanting relaxation period.

Implications For Wellness Practices

"Our study demonstrates that measurable physiological changes can be observed following just a few minutes of Shanti Mantra and Mahamrityunjaya Mantra chanting, particularly after a brief period of post-chanting relaxation," Sharma stated.

She explained that the findings support incorporating mantra chanting into yoga-based wellness practices and warrant further research to examine its long-term effects across different populations.

Pal explained that the reductions in heart rate, blood pressure, rate pressure product, and double product indicate an immediate relaxation response and reduced cardiac workload following mantra chanting.

"From a physiological standpoint, these findings offer valuable insight into how traditional yogic practices may positively influence autonomic regulation and support cardiovascular health," he said.

The researchers, however, cautioned that the study involved healthy young yoga students and examined only the immediate effects of chanting. They recommended larger studies involving more diverse populations and longer intervention periods to evaluate the potential therapeutic role of mantra chanting in clinical settings.