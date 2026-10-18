Faridkot MP Demands CBI Inquiry For Slain Anti-Drug Activist

Faridkot MP Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa has urged the Union Home Ministry to launch a CBI probe into the brutal murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa, raising serious questions about local law enforcement and the accused's background.

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Key Points Faridkot MP Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa has written to the Union Home Ministry, seeking a CBI probe into the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa.

Jhota was shot on October 13 inside a medical store in Mansa after questioning the owner about selling addictive drugs, an incident that occurred during a Facebook Live.

Khalsa highlighted concerns about the main accused, Ashwani Kumar, allegedly having a criminal background and questioned the process of issuing an arms license to him.

The Independent MP stated that Jhota's family has lost faith in the local police inquiry, necessitating an independent central agency investigation.

The murder of the well-known anti-drug activist has triggered a furore in Punjab, especially ahead of state elections early next year.

Jhota was shot in broad daylight inside a medical store at a busy marketplace in Mansa on October 13. He was known for raising his voice against the illegal sale of addictive substances at chemist shops.

Ashwani Kumar, the store owner who opened fire on Jhota after he questioned him for selling addictive drugs to an elderly man, was taken into custody from Salasar in Rajasthan.

Activist's Murder Sparks Outrage

The incident, which took place while Jhota was hosting a Facebook Live, has triggered a furore in Punjab, which goes to polls early next year.

In his letter, Khalsa, who is also a leader of the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, demanded a CBI probe into Jhota's killing.

"I wish to bring to your urgent notice a very serious and sensitive matter pertaining to Parvinder Singh, resident of Mansa and a well-known anti-drug activist who was actively working against the drug menace in the area, who has been brutally murdered in broad daylight.

Call For Independent Investigation

"This is not a simple case of murder but a targeted killing of a person who was fighting against drugs. Therefore, a fair and transparent investigation by an independent central agency is required," the Independent MP wrote.

Khalsa said that the main accused, Ashwani Kumar, is alleged to have a number of criminal cases registered against him.

"It is a matter of serious inquiry as to how the arms license was issued/prepared in his favour despite his criminal background. The arms license issuing authority and the entire procedure must be thoroughly investigated," he said.

Khalsa claimed that the investigation by local police may already be "under influence", which is why Jhota's family has lost faith in the local inquiry.

"Keeping in view the gravity of the matter, public sentiments and to ensure justice to the family of the deceased, it is humbly requested that this case may kindly be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a free, fair and time-bound inquiry," he said.