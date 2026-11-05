Kerala POCSO Case: Expat Businessman Abdul Rafeeq Arrested After Bail Cancellation

Following widespread protests and legal challenges, expatriate businessman Abdul Rafeeq has been arrested in a significant POCSO case in Kerala after the High Court upheld the cancellation of his bail, sparking celebrations among local residents demanding justice.

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Key Points Expatriate businessman Abdul Rafeeq was arrested on Wednesday in a POCSO case after the Kerala High Court upheld the cancellation of his bail.

Residents of Maniyoor celebrated the arrest with a march, demanding a detailed probe and justice for the minor victim.

The case, registered in January 2026, involves Rafeeq as the first accused and the victim's mother as the second accused, with allegations of sexual assault over two years.

Public protests previously led to the mother's arrest and suspension of two police personnel due to alleged inaction regarding Rafeeq's initial escape and bail.

The High Court lifted an interim stay on Wednesday, paving the way for Rafeeq's arrest, and police will seek his custody for interrogation.

Residents of Maniyoor took out a jubilant march following the arrest of an expatriate businessman in a controversial POCSO case after the Kerala High Court upheld the cancellation of his bail, police said on Thursday.

Officials at Payyoli police station said Abdul Rafeeq (48) was detained by the Kozhikode Rural Crime Branch at Chengottukavu near Koyilandy on Wednesday, minutes after the High Court vacated an interim stay on the lower court's order cancelling his bail.

Soon after the arrest, locals took out a march in Maniyoor to express support for the police action and demand a detailed probe, officials said.

They also demanded justice and support for the minor in the case, officials said.

Community Celebrates Arrest

The case was registered by the Payyoli police under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in January 2026 following a complaint from Childline.

Rafeeq, an expatriate businessman, is the first accused, while the girl's mother is the second accused.

Rafeeq was a close friend of the victim's mother, and the minor was allegedly sexually assaulted for over two years, police said.

Police arrested and remanded the mother following public protests.

However, Rafeeq moved to the Gulf, and residents alleged police inaction behind the escape.

Details Of The POCSO Case

Rafeeq later returned to India and surrendered before the Koyilandy Fast Track Court, which granted him bail, officials said.

Protesting against the grant of bail and the delay in the investigation, locals formed an action committee and organised road blockades and a march to the police station.

Two police personnel attached to the Payyoli police station were suspended in connection with the case.

Legal Battles And Public Outcry

Subsequently, the police approached the Koyilandy Fast Track Court, which cancelled Rafeeq's bail, officials said.

He then moved the High Court challenging the lower court's decision and obtained an interim stay.

However, after detailed arguments, the High Court lifted the stay on Wednesday, paving the way for his arrest.

Police said Rafeeq would be produced before the court as part of the remand procedure.

They would also seek his custody for detailed interrogation.

Political Reactions And Further Action

Earlier, the CPI(M) had alleged lapses by the police in the delay in arresting Rafeeq.

Indian Union Muslim League MLA Parakkal Abdulla recently approached the Home Minister seeking action against police officers following protests over Rafeeq's release on bail.