Manish Sisodia sent to another 14-day judicial custody

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 22, 2023 15:55 IST
A Delhi court on Wednesday sent former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to 14-day judicial custody in a money laundering case arising out of the excise policy matter.

IMAGE: Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia at Rose Avenue court in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Special Judge M K Nagpal sent the senior Aam Aadmi Party leader to jail till April 5 after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) produced him on conclusion of his custodial interrogation in the matter.

 

The anti-money laundering probe agency has so far quizzed Sisodia for seven days in its custody in the matter.

On Tuesday, the special court deferred the hearing to March 25 on the bail plea of Sisodia in the main case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI on February 26 arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

The ED arrested Sisodia on March 9 in Tihar jail, where he was lodged in connection with the case being probed by the CBI.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
