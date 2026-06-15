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Manipur's Kangpokpi tense as 3 hurt in firing between two tribal groups

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 15, 2026 18:08 IST

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Tension erupted at the hospital complex after a group of protesters gathered on the premises objecting to the admission of the injured youths.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The injured, identified as Kuki community members, were admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal.
  • Protests erupted at RIMS, with demonstrators objecting to the admission and questioning the security provided to the injured youths.
  • Security forces used tear gas and baton charges to control the protesters, who claimed the injured were militants.
  • Additional central forces have been deployed to manage the tense situation at the hospital complex.

At least three persons were injured in an exchange of fire between two groups in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Monday, officials said.

The firing took place near Leilon Vaiphei village around 6 am when armed persons belonging to two tribal communities exchanged fire in the Kuki-majority district, they said.

The injured, all belonging to the Kuki community, were brought to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal for treatment by security forces. They were identified as Genlenmang Vaiphei (18), Lunliandaw Vaiphei (20) and Paogou Lal (18), officials said.

 

Meanwhile, tension erupted at the RIMS complex after a group of protesters gathered on the premises objecting to the admission of the injured youths.

Security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells and resorted to a baton charge after protesters allegedly attempted to enter the hospital building, officials said.

The demonstrators claimed that the injured youths were militants and questioned whether similar security arrangements would be provided to ordinary citizens travelling through Kuki-majority areas of Kangpokpi district.

Additional central forces were deployed at the hospital complex, and the situation remained tense though under control, they said.

All Naga Students' Association, Manipur (ANSAM) leader T P Dining, who joined the protest, questioned the security cover and transportation being provided to the injured youths.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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