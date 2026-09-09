Manipuri musician's death: Accused had issued prior threats

Details emerging from the police FIR reveal that Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh, who tragically died after a brutal assault in Delhi, had been previously threatened by the same accused individuals following a dispute over noise.

IMAGE: A candlelight vigil for Chongtham Vikram Singh on held in New Delhi, September 8, 2026. Photograph: ANI Digital

Key Points Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh was fatally assaulted in Delhi after objecting to noise outside his home.

The police FIR states that the accused had previously threatened Singh, a fact corroborated by his wife.

CCTV footage shows the alleged attackers leaving the building after chasing and assaulting Singh.

Eight individuals, including a juvenile, have been arrested in connection with the case.

The tragic death has sparked widespread grief and a candlelight vigil in Manipur and among the North East community in Delhi.

Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh, who was killed in a physical assault in Delhi, was earlier threatened by the accused, according to the FIR filed by the police.

As per the FIR, Singh had objected to a group of men creating noise outside his house in South Delhi’s Ashram area. The men allegedly abused and threatened him.

Details of the Assault and Investigation

On September 7, the accused allegedly entered the building, chased Singh up three floors, and brutally assaulted him with kicks and blows.

The FIR says Singh’s wife later identified the accused as men who had earlier threatened her husband.

CCTV footage accessed by police also shows the alleged attackers leaving the building after the assault.

Singh was rushed to Holy Family Hospital but died during treatment.

Eight accused have been arrested in the case, according to the report.

In a statement to the police, the deceased’s son said he heard his father shouting from outside, and when he opened the door of the house and looked outside, four or five boys were kicking and punching him. He said he saw the faces of the accused.

Community Reaction and Police Statement

The tragic death of 54-year-old Manipuri music teacher, Chongtham Vikram Singh, after allegedly being assaulted by a group of men in Kilokari Village, Ashram, Delhi, following a dispute over noise and nuisance outside his residence, has resonated across the North East and the community in Delhi.

The eight accused arrested in the case also include a juvenile.

As per South East DCP Vineet Kumar, "Vikram Singh had an argument with some people in his lane over a lot of noise coming. After arguments, there was a physical altercation between them, in which he suffered injuries. His family took him to the hospital, where he passed away."

Hundreds of people gathered at Kangla Western Gate on Tuesday for a candlelight vigil to pay tribute to the musician.