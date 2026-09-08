Manipuri musician beaten to death in Delhi; juvenile among 8 held

A respected Manipuri musician, C Vikram Singh, tragically lost his life in Delhi after an alleged assault by a group of individuals he confronted over noise, leading to multiple arrests and calls for justice.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Manipuri musician C Vikram Singh, 54, died after an alleged assault in Delhi's Kilokari village.

The incident occurred when Singh objected to a group creating a disturbance outside his apartment.

Seven men and one juvenile, identified as delivery and dhaba workers, have been arrested by police.

The North East Students Society, Delhi University (NESSDU), has condemned the "senseless act of violence" and called for a thorough investigation.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the assault and Singh's tragic death.

A 54-year-old Manipuri musician died after a group of delivery workers and dhaba staff allegedly assaulted him when he objected to their shouting and drinking alcohol outside his Kilokari village apartment in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

The police arrested seven men and apprehended one juvenile in the case.

Details Of The Tragic Incident

The Sunlight Colony police station received a PCR call regarding the beating of C Vikram Singh, a Manipur native who has been residing in Kilokari village for several years.

A preliminary enquiry revealed that Singh, who belonged to the Meitei community, objected to men creating a nuisance outside his house.

He sustained injuries during the attack, in which the men rained blows and punches on him, the police said.

Singh's son Yaiphaba rushed him to Holy Family Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, they said.

The police initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to the assault and Singh's death.

Community Outcry And Police Action

The North East Students Society, Delhi University (NESSDU) condoled Singh's death and described him as a "respected Manipuri musician".

"According to reports, Singh went downstairs from his residence in Kilokri, New Delhi, after a group of six men were allegedly drinking and creating a disturbance outside his apartment. When he requested them to lower the noise, he was reportedly attacked by the group and sustained severe injuries, to which he later succumbed," the students' body said.

NESSDU described it as a "senseless act of violence" and urged authorities to ensure a "swift, fair, and thorough investigation" and hold those responsible accountable.

Sharing details of the accused, police said they arrested Bharat Kumar (19), Pramod (26), Ramzan Khan (22), Deepanshu (21), Mohan Vishwakarma (32), Vijay (36), Mannu (26), and one juvenile.

The police said all the accused are workers at different dhabas and food stalls. adding that the investigation is underway.