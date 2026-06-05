Woman among three killed after attack on Manipur village; houses set afire

Three villagers were killed amid exchange of fire between rival groups for several minutes, which prompted villagers to run for shelter in nearby forest areas.

IMAGE: Women stage a protest demanding release of three local men detained by security forces in a joint operation in front of the 19 Garhwal Rifles camp at Pengjang village on National Highway-102(B), in Churachandpur, Manipur, June 4, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Seven houses were also set ablaze during the early morning assault, forcing villagers to flee.

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh condemned the "heinous and cowardly" act, directing police to apprehend culprits and enhance security.

Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen assured that those responsible would face legal action and appealed for calm.

The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) denounced the violence against unarmed civilians and called for a thorough investigation.

Three people, including a woman, were killed after armed assailants launched an attack at a village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district early on Friday, officials said.

At least seven houses were also gutted in a fire during the attack around 4 am at Loibol Khullen village in Saitu-Gamphazol subdivision of the district, they said.

The three died amid exchange of fire between rival groups for several minutes, which prompted villagers to run for shelter in nearby forest areas, an official said.

The deceased have been identified as Letkhongam Haokip, Tinmary Haokip and Jangminlal Haokip.

Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh condemned the attack, calling it "heinous and cowardly".

"The deliberate targeting of unarmed civilians is completely unacceptable, and the government will not spare those responsible for this barbaric act," Singh said in a statement.

The CM also directed the state police and other security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators at the earliest and enhance security in vulnerable areas, and asked authorities concerned to provide necessary relief to the affected families, it said.

Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen said those responsible for the attack will be dealt with as per law.

"The killing of three innocent persons and the burning of homes by unknown armed miscreants is a tragic and unacceptable act. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and all those who have been affected. "The government is taking this incident very seriously. Necessary steps are being taken, and those responsible will be dealt with as per law. The safety and security of our people remain our priority," she said in a statement.

Kipgen also appealed to people to remain calm and "not be provoked by those who seek to create fear and division".

Meanwhile, the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of Kuki tribes in the state, also denounced the attack and demanded an investigation to apprehend the perpetrators.

"KIM unequivocally denounces this barbaric act of violence against unarmed civilians. The deliberate killing of innocent persons, and the destruction of homes and livelihoods constitute a serious violation of human dignity and fundamental human rights," it said in a statement.